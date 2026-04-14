Meghan Markle's Graceful Handling of Gifts and Relaxed Approach in Australia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s trip to Australia, although described as private, showcased Meghan’s skill in balancing royal protocol with a more informal approach. From seamlessly handing gifts to an aide to encouraging people to call her 'Meg', the Duchess demonstrated her understanding of royal etiquette while interacting with the public at a children’s hospital and other locations. Their visit generated interest from locals and the media.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 's visit to Australia , though labeled private, showcased the Duchess of Sussex's familiarity with royal protocol s. During a visit to a children's hospital in Melbourne, Meghan was observed gracefully handing floral gifts to an aide, a move reminiscent of her time as a working royal. This incident, occurring shortly after she encouraged Australia ns to address her as 'Meg', sparked debate about the nature of their trip. The couple spent considerable time interacting with young cancer patients, accepting flowers and a card, before continuing on to the Adolescent Oncology and Rehabilitation ward. As they moved through the hospital, Meghan, without missing a beat, passed the gifts to a member of her staff, mirroring a practice long used by working royals to maintain free hands for greetings and interactions. This event and others, like her recent remark about how special her first royal engagement with Queen Elizabeth II felt, underscored how ingrained royal etiquette still is to her.

The couple's return to Australia, where they arrived on a business-class flight from Los Angeles, was met with enthusiasm. They engaged with patients and their families at the Royal Children's Hospital, spending nearly 45 minutes in conversation. Meghan's solo visit to a women's refuge, where she served frittata, further highlighted their varied engagements. This was followed by a joint appearance at a family craft session at the National Veterans Arts Museum. In a sign of their relaxed approach, the Sussexes’ aides informed the awaiting public that 'Harry and Meghan' was an acceptable form of address. The couple's interactions, from casual greetings to participating in a garden therapy session, generated a lot of public interest. They posed for photographs, chatted with children, and were involved in activities that fostered a sense of normalcy and connection.

Their interactions with the public, from encouraging informality to being mindful of etiquette, have generated considerable buzz. The couple, arriving in Australia without their children, were welcomed with cheers and applause. Meghan's willingness to be addressed as 'Meg' and Harry's casual responses to questions about formality reflect an attempt to connect with the public. They visited with patients, received gifts, and took part in activities such as a garden therapy session. These interactions, while seemingly informal, highlighted the couple's understanding and utilization of royal protocols. Their return to Australia has shown the ongoing interest in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, even as they attempt to define their path away from traditional royal duties. While the trip may be considered private, the pair is still quite visible with the media following their every step





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