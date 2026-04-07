Meghan Markle's Jam and the Suits Reunion: A Glimpse into Royal and Hollywood Relations

Patrick J. Adams shares insights into his relationship with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, including her jam, handwritten notes, and their past on Suits, offering a peek into the dynamics between the Duchess and her former co-stars.

The relationship between Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and her former Suits co-stars continues to spark interest, with recent interactions and revelations providing insights into their current dynamic. Patrick J. Adams , who played Meghan's love interest Mike Ross in the legal drama, shared details on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast about his relationship with the Duchess, including anecdotes about her communication style and their time filming together.

In the interview, Patrick revealed he hadn't received a jar of Meghan's jam, which the Duchess produces, and jokingly attributed this to his lack of social media followers. Meghan responded to a social media post, promising that jam was 'en route' to him and his wife, Troian Bellisario, also sending her love and acknowledging their three children and Patrick's mother. This exchange, which highlighted Meghan's efforts to stay connected with her former colleagues, was a friendly gesture, despite the professional distance that seems to exist since the couple's move away from the Royal Family and the airing of their Netflix documentary.\The podcast also touched upon Meghan's reputation for her 'impeccable' and 'astonishing' penmanship, as praised by Adams, who mentioned having received handwritten notes from her over the years. He described her handwriting as a 'work of art.' Adams shared a story about receiving a handwritten note from Meghan after the initial trailer release for the podcast episode. This note expressed gratitude for the care and concern shown for her, with Meghan reassuring him, 'Don't be, it'll be fine.' This insight into Meghan's sensitivity and the support she offered her friends contrasted with the professional dynamics. Adams also admitted that 'eye rolls were a constant' with Meghan during their time filming Suits, reflecting the playful banter and the occasional frustrations that they experienced working together. Adams also joked that his Instagram bio, which humorously referenced Meghan's marriage to Prince Harry, was the sort of joke that would elicit those eye rolls. This lighthearted comment reflected on their shared past and the significant change in their lives. The actors often joke amongst themselves. \In addition to Patrick's comments, the interview touched on the wider Suits cast's current relationship with Meghan. The actor confirmed that he has not had any significant communication with Meghan, since the show's streaming success. The same was said by Gabriel Macht, who played Harvey Specter on the show. Gina Torres, another co-star, revealed at the Golden Globes in January, a year earlier, that the ex-castmates 'don't have [Meghan's] number.' Despite this, Torres stated that Meghan would likely be happy to see her former colleagues together. The actress attended the royal wedding in 2018. This collective lack of direct communication, along with Meghan's warm and friendly interactions with Adams, paints a picture of a relationship that balances professional distance with the enduring ties of friendship and shared experience. While the cast may not be in regular contact, there is a clear sense of respect and affection for Meghan, and an awareness of the momentous events that have shaped her life since they worked together. The interactions, or lack of, provide a unique and revealing glimpse into the complex dynamics of celebrity, friendship, and the ongoing evolution of personal relationships





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