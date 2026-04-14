The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tour of Australia sees Meghan Markle requesting to be called 'Meg', while their charitable endeavors and commercial appearances are met with scrutiny and a range of public reactions.

Meghan Markle , during her visit to Australia with Prince Harry , has asked to be addressed as 'Meg', signaling a shift from her royal title amid a mixed reception to their tour. The couple, who landed in Melbourne after a flight from Los Angeles, are undertaking a series of charity and business events across the country, sparking both excitement and controversy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's trip, which includes stops in Melbourne, Canberra, and Sydney, has been met with a spectrum of reactions, from enthusiastic welcomes at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne to criticism regarding their use of royal connections for financial gain. The couple’s itinerary includes visits to a women's refuge and the National Veterans Arts Museum, demonstrating their commitment to various causes, but their activities are shadowed by ongoing debates.

During their visit to the Royal Children's Hospital, the couple spent considerable time interacting with young patients and their families, showcasing a commitment to charitable work. Meghan’s interactions extended beyond the hospital, as she also served lunch at a women's refuge. Despite these engagements, the tour is under scrutiny, with some accusing the couple of exploiting their royal status for personal gain. This sentiment is fueled by concerns over security costs and the nature of their commercial appearances.

The lack of public support is evident as one woman from the Qantas flight expressed her dislike for the Duchess, which mirrors the concerns of some Australians who express feeling like the couple is making money from their visit.

Amidst these concerns, the couple's choice to be addressed informally, as 'Meg' and 'Harry', marks a departure from formal royal protocols, adding a layer of complexity to their public image.

This shift in presentation is occurring amidst a backdrop of financial discussions, including the alleged fees for Meghan's appearances, such as a girls' weekend beach retreat, and discussions surrounding security costs. The couple's approach is perceived as an attempt to connect with the public on a more personal level, but also has people questioning their motives.

Local leaders and commentators have voiced skepticism, with some accusing the couple of prioritizing self-promotion and financial gain over public service. This comes from the reports that say they are using Australia 'like an ATM' on a quasi-royal tour that some Down Under insist is all about 'making money' and 'self-promotion'.

The tour's reception highlights a critical assessment of the couple's role in the public eye, where their actions are seen as a blend of charitable initiatives and commercial opportunities.

While the couple have expressed their gratitude for being back in Australia, the varying responses underscore the challenges they face in navigating the complex relationship between their royal status and their personal endeavors.





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