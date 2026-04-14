Meghan Markle's Melbourne Visit: Style, Substance, and Support for Local Causes

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made a stylish and impactful visit to Melbourne, Australia. She wore a designer outfit, served lunch to homeless women, and visited a veterans art museum, highlighting her commitment to social causes and community engagement.

During a visit to Melbourne on Tuesday, as part of their quasi- royal tour of Australia, Meghan Markle made a significant impression with her fashion choices and her commitment to supporting local causes. The Duchess of Sussex, showcasing a blend of elegance and compassion, chose to spend her first day in the city by serving lunch to homeless women at the McAuley homeless centre. Her attire, carefully selected for the occasion, included a navy dress by Australian designer Karen Gee, valued at $1,250, paired with Dior's Dioressence pointed-toe pumps, which she debuted in 2023. Further elevating her look, Meghan accessorized with jewelry that subtly radiated glamour, including yellow gold Puffy Heart earrings by Australian Real Fine Studio, costing $1,118, a Tiffany gold bracelet, and a gold Cartier Tank Française watch believed to have belonged to Princess Diana, estimated to be worth $41,200. The total value of her ensemble for the day was approximately $45,000, underscoring her commitment to both style and substance. While interacting with the residents of the shelter, Meghan wore a striped apron while serving food. This gesture highlighted her dedication to the issue of homelessness and family violence.

Earlier in the day, Meghan and Prince Harry had arrived at Melbourne's Tullamarine Airport, following a 15-hour flight from Los Angeles. After a quick stop at their hotel, they made a scheduled visit to the Royal Children's Hospital, where they were welcomed by a crowd of well-wishers, demonstrating their focus on engaging with the community and supporting local initiatives. Throughout the day, Meghan’s carefully chosen outfits and accessories demonstrated an appreciation for both high fashion and sentimental value. In the afternoon, Meghan underwent a wardrobe change, opting for a long skirt with a beige top and a toffee suede jacket, complementing her husband's khaki shirt. This final appearance of the day was at the Australian National Veterans Art Museum, where they met with families of veterans. The couple's punctuality and engagement with the public were evident throughout their planned events.

Despite the relatively smaller crowds compared to their 2018 royal tour, the affection for Prince Harry was palpable, with many Australians expressing their warmth and admiration for him. The couple's approach, marked by a mix of style, grace, and a sincere commitment to supporting local causes and communities, underscored their evolving public image and their dedication to humanitarian efforts. The choice of the McAuley homeless facility showed her commitment to highlight important social issues, aligning with her previous engagements at similar facilities in locations like Vancouver, Los Angeles, and Bristol. This deliberate selection underscores her dedication to spotlighting issues of homelessness and family violence.

The visit to Melbourne highlighted the couple’s ability to combine their public roles with their personal values. The Duchess's choice of attire for the day, worth around $50,000 in total including a wedding ring and another unidentified bejewelled ring, underscored her sophisticated sense of style. The attention garnered by the visit was warmly welcomed by McAuley CEO Jocelyn Bignold, who noted that the Duchess's presence would bring valuable attention to the issues of homelessness and family violence. This positive reception from local organizations reflects the couple's efforts to collaborate with and support local communities. The day's events, from the visit to the homeless shelter to the meeting at the Veterans Art Museum, served to demonstrate their commitment to using their platform to support various charitable causes and raise awareness about important social issues. Prince Harry's remark, “Thanks for having us back,” as they entered the museum, signaled their intention to cultivate enduring relationships with the Australian public. This suggests a continuation of their efforts to connect with people on a meaningful level.





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