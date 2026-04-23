Meghan Markle's Mother's Day Gift List: A More Selective Approach

Meghan Markle's As Ever brand released its Mother's Day collection with a more focused PR strategy, sending gifts to close friends and a select group of influencers rather than a wide range of A-list celebrities.

Meghan Markle 's lifestyle brand, As Ever , recently launched its Mother's Day collection, featuring candles inspired by her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet . Unlike the initial jam collection where a wide range of A-list celebrities received promotional packages, the distribution of the Mother's Day edit appears to be significantly more selective.

While previous recipients included Kris Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, and Zoe Saldana, this time around, the parcels were sent to a smaller group consisting of Meghan's close friends and a curated selection of mid-tier American influencers. The candles, Signature Candle No. 506 (Archie's birthdate) and Signature Candle No. 604 (Lilibet's birthdate), are central to the collection.

The scents are thoughtfully crafted – Archie’s candle features ginger, neroli, and cashmere, hinting at his red hair, while Lilibet’s boasts amber, water lily, and santal for a light, floral aroma. Each package also included gourmet chocolates from Compartés and a handwritten letter from Meghan herself. In the letter, Meghan expressed her desire to capture cherished memories of motherhood through the scents, stating she could 'close her eyes and I'm right there' when lighting the candles.

She also emphasized As Ever’s goal of bringing beauty and ease into everyday life, expanding beyond its initial kitchen-focused offerings. The collection is part of a broader move towards 'expanded fragrance and apothecary offerings' for the brand. Recipients like Meghan’s best friend Kelly McKee Zajfen, Pilates instructor Heather Dorak, and Today show editor Adrianna Barrionuevo Brach shared their gifts on social media, praising the Duchess and the thoughtful nature of the collection.

Several influencers with substantial followings, such as Carly (@mycityapartment) and Kristina Zias, also received the packages and showcased them to their audiences. The Mother's Day edit includes bundles, with a set featuring the candles, chocolates, and matchboxes priced at $156. This launch follows Prince Harry and Meghan’s recent ‘quasi-royal’ tour of Australia, which Meghan documented on their website, Sussex.com, and on Instagram.

The shift in PR strategy, from broad celebrity outreach to a more targeted influencer approach, suggests a refined marketing focus for As Ever as it expands its product line and brand identity. Meghan recently asked fans if it was time to invest in herself after years of investing in others





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