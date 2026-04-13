Meghan Markle's Netflix Party Behavior Sparks Body Language Analysis and Dress Code Controversy

Body language experts analyze Meghan Markle's interactions at a Netflix event, particularly her relationship with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos's wife, amidst rumors of a rift. Her fashion choices also drew criticism.

At a recent Netflix event in Montecito, body language experts observed Meghan Markle displaying what they characterized as an exaggerated performance of friendship with Nicole Avant, the wife of Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos . This public display of affection, including a prolonged hug and a tight hand clasp, occurred amidst rumors of a strained relationship between the Sussexes and Netflix .

The couple's multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant ended earlier this year, and Sarandos had previously unfollowed Meghan's personal Instagram account and her lifestyle company, As Ever, fueling speculation about a potential rift. Judi James, a body language expert, noted that Meghan's actions appeared aimed at demonstrating that there was no issue between her and Netflix. She analyzed the Duchess's embrace with Avant, highlighting its emotional intensity and the impression that Meghan was seeking support. Additionally, James pointed out that Prince Harry and Meghan seemed to be positioning themselves in group photos in a way that could be perceived as 'photobombing' Sarandos and Avant. The event itself, a launch party for the second season of the Netflix hit 'Beef', was attended by numerous A-listers, including Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, and Carey Mulligan, the star of 'Beef'. A notable aspect of the evening was Meghan's choice of attire. She wore a chartreuse silk dress from Heidi Merrick, which was remarkably similar in color to the green gown worn by Mulligan, the event's headliner. This fashion choice drew criticism online, with some users questioning why Meghan had deviated from her usual neutral color palette and seemingly disregarded the event's dress code, which appeared to favor monochrome outfits. The dress faux pas generated significant online discussion, with some commentators suggesting it was a deliberate choice and a major misstep for the Duchess. The choice of green was seen as particularly striking, given Meghan's usual preference for neutral tones. The situation was further compounded by the reported unfollowing of Meghan and her lifestyle company, As Ever, by Sarandos on Instagram. This action, taken around the time her brand was reportedly purged by the streamer, heightened the perception of tension between the Sussexes and Netflix. The launch of Meghan's lifestyle business, initially called American Riviera Orchard and later As Ever, saw Sarandos among the early followers, underscoring the initial connection between the parties. However, the subsequent unfollowing by both Sarandos and Netflix's creative chief, Bela Bajaria, signaled a potential shift in the relationship. This event, and the reaction it generated, underscores the ongoing scrutiny Meghan Markle faces, particularly concerning her public image and her relationships within the entertainment industry. The analysis by body language experts provides insight into the potential complexities of these relationships, and the online discourse highlights the public's perception of her actions. Meghan Markle's attendance at the Netflix event, combined with the subsequent body language analysis and online commentary, created a multifaceted narrative about her public image and relationships within Hollywood. The focus on her interactions with Nicole Avant and the perceived 'exaggerated' display of affection raised questions about the dynamics between Meghan and Netflix, particularly given the previous unfollowing and the end of the Sussexes' deal. The fashion choice, and the online reaction to it, added another layer of complexity. The event's context, the launch of 'Beef' Season 2, highlighted the significance of the entertainment industry and the potential for scrutiny of public figures. The event underscored the importance of public image, especially for individuals operating within the high-profile world of celebrity and media. The contrast between Meghan's actions and the established expectations for behavior in the entertainment industry also highlighted the intricate dance involved in maintaining public relations and navigating professional relationships. Ultimately, the event provided a glimpse into the intricacies of celebrity life and the influence of body language and social media in shaping public perception. The juxtaposition of the event, the analysis of her behavior, and the online commentary offered insight into how public images are managed and interpreted in the modern era





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