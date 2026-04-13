Meghan Markle's Netflix Party Performance: Body Language, Dress Code Drama, and Hollywood's Scrutiny

Body language experts analyze Meghan Markle's interactions at a Netflix party, highlighting an 'exaggerated' display of friendship and potential tension with the streaming giant. The Duchess's fashion choices and perceived social missteps are also scrutinized.

At a recent Netflix party in Montecito, Duchess Meghan Markle exhibited what body language experts have termed an 'exaggerated' display of friendship with Nicole Avant, the wife of Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos . The event, a launch party for the second season of the hit Netflix show 'Beef,' saw a convergence of A-list celebrities, including Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, and Carey Mulligan, the star of 'Beef.

' However, it was Meghan's interactions that drew the most scrutiny, particularly given the backdrop of rumored tensions between the Sussexes and Netflix after their multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant concluded earlier this year. Body language expert Judi James analyzed photos from the event, noting that Meghan's actions, including a prolonged hug with Avant, appeared aimed at conveying a message of unity and goodwill, potentially to dispel any rumors of a rift. The 'exaggerated, displayed attachment rituals' were seen as a performance, with Meghan 'performing to showcase her 'bestie' to the camera.' James highlighted the 'prolonged' hug, the 'umbilical hand clasp,' and Meghan's body language facing inward close and her arms are wrapped around Nicole in an entwined gesture as evidence of this. These gestures 'signal emotional dependency and intensity', according to James. Additionally, James pointed out that Prince Harry and Meghan appeared to be 'photo-bombing' Mr. Sarandos and his wife in group photos, a further indication of a perceived effort to be included in the Hollywood circle. The event was also marked by a fashion choice that sparked online controversy. Meghan wore a chartreuse silk dress from Heidi Merrick that bore a striking resemblance to the green gown worn by Carey Mulligan, leading some observers to question whether she had disregarded the event's dress code, which seemed to favor monochrome attire. Critics on social media were quick to point out that Meghan typically favors neutral colors, making her choice of a bold green hue even more noticeable and interpreted as a faux pas. One X/Twitter user wrote: 'I’d believe it was a mistake if it wasn’t THAT colour. That’s not a normal colour, and she never wears colour either, but the time she chooses to it just happens to be this really unique colour, the star of the party chooses?'. Another said: 'This could be one of Markle's biggest faux pas to date (and there have been very many).' The event, which took place on Saturday night, was also notable for the presence of Prince Harry, who, along with Meghan, joined other celebrities at the Montecito gathering. This appearance came amidst reports that Ted Sarandos had quietly unfollowed Meghan's personal Instagram account and her lifestyle company, As Ever, suggesting a potential cooling of relations between the Sussexes and Netflix. This unfollowing occurred around the time that Meghan's brand was purged by the streamer, as revealed by the Daily Mail last month. Sarandos had initially been among the first to follow Meghan when she returned to social media. March last year, her lifestyle business's Instagram account launched, first as American Riviera Orchard and then as Ever, which Sarandos added to his list of around 450 accounts he follows. But he unfollowed both Meghan and As Ever around February time - as did his creative chief, Bela Bajaria. The launch party for 'Beef' season two provided a platform for scrutiny of Meghan's public image and her attempts to navigate the complexities of her relationships within the Hollywood scene. The focus on her interactions with Nicole Avant, her fashion choices, and the alleged 'photo-bombing' of Sarandos reflect the ongoing public interest in the Duchess and the subtle nuances of her engagement with the celebrity world





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