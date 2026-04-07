Meghan Markle's Shifting Social Media Strategy: A Focus on Motherhood?

The Duchess of Sussex is increasingly sharing glimpses of her children on social media, sparking questions about a potential shift in her public image and focus. This article examines the recent posts featuring Archie and Lilibet, contrasting them with past practices and exploring the motivations behind the change, while also considering Prince Harry's continued philanthropic work and the couple's stance on social media.

A girl, barefoot and adorned with bunny ears, frolics in a vibrant garden under the soft glow of spring sunshine, her basket and toy rabbit in tow. Her brother joins the chase, both eager to discover Easter eggs as their mother cheers them on. The boy's brow furrows in concentration as he decorates colorful Easter eggs. These moments, captured in an Instagram video shared on Sunday evening by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, paint a picture of an idyllic Montecito childhood.

Just two days prior, she unveiled another captivating video, this time showcasing her son Archie, aged six, on a skiing adventure with his father, Prince Harry. The caption read, 'My boys. Quick learner, Archie! So proud (heart emoji).' The serene ski slope is believed to be located at a private resort in Montana, where Harry vacationed with Justin Trudeau, the former Prime Minister of Canada, and skiing champion Eileen Gu the previous week. It remains unconfirmed whether Meghan was also present on that trip. Both posts were described as providing a 'rare glimpse' of her children, but in reality, this statement rings less true, at least in recent times. Meghan shared a picture of her embracing daughter Lilibet for International Women's Day on March 8th, and on February 14th, another image of Lilibet, this time cuddling Prince Harry. Lilibet's face was visibly present, albeit in profile. In the video of Archie decorating an egg, his face could be clearly seen for the first time, although he was looking down rather than directly at the camera. In some prior photographs, she has used emojis to obscure the children's faces, or more frequently, only showcased images where the backs of their heads were visible. The Duchess of Sussex has shared a video of her children engaged in an Easter egg hunt. Meghan has historically been hesitant to publicly display her children, a practice that began with the initial pictures of baby Archie, where his face was carefully concealed. This stemmed from a deep-seated dislike for the media in general, and the royal press pool in particular. However, in a short span of four months, she has shared four posts featuring the 'Montecito Two'. During the same period, William and Kate have not posted any pictures of their children on Instagram. In fact, despite Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis being seen at family and state events, they haven't been featured in a post by the Prince and Princess of Wales since December 31st. This shift in approach is quite striking for Meghan, especially considering Prince Harry's strong commitment to protecting his family's privacy. It's also surprising given the apparent aversion the couple shares towards social media. They issued celebratory statements when Australia banned social media for those under 16 last year. The couple has long advocated for corporations to take greater responsibility for online harms and supported parents' organizations. Last month, a U.S. court held Meta and Google liable for a woman's social media addiction, which she claimed had caused mental health issues. In response, the Sussexes issued a statement: 'This verdict is a reckoning. For too long, families have paid the price for platforms built with total disregard for the children they reach. We stand with every parent and young person who refuses to be silenced. Today, the truth has been heard and precedent has been set. Let this be the change – where our children’s safety is finally prioritised above profit.' So, what's behind this change? A source in California revealed about three weeks ago that Meghan is focusing on her next venture and that the new direction will center on her role as a mother, which she views as her most relatable. She has discussed the importance of motherhood for years, and now it will become her main focus. Naturally, building her 'mom' identity on Instagram will be key, as a lifestyle brand requires social media engagement. Prince Harry, meanwhile, remains dedicated to his philanthropic endeavors, a brand separation that was first disclosed two years ago in the Daily Mail. Since stepping back from Sentebale, the charity he co-founded in 2006 to help vulnerable children in Lesotho, his focus has been on Invictus and the Invictus Games, which support disabled former servicemen and women, as well as mental health initiatives, particularly those working against the 'harms' of social media. He also holds two part-time positions with the companies BetterUp and Travalyst. In recent months, the Duchess has attended a fashion show in Paris, appeared on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar, made a cameo return to acting, and undertaken a quasi-royal tour of Jordan in February





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Meghan Markle Prince Harry Archie Lilibet Social Media Motherhood Montecito Privacy

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