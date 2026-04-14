Meghan Markle's Stylish Melbourne Visit: Fashion, Philanthropy, and Remembrance

Meghan Markle showcased her fashion sense while serving lunch to homeless women in Melbourne, Australia, during the first day of her quasi-royal tour. The Duchess donned a designer ensemble, including a Karen Gee dress and Dior pumps, alongside jewellery pieces including a Tiffany gold bracelet and Cartier watch formerly belonging to Princess Diana. The day's events also included a visit to the Royal Children's Hospital and the Australian National Veterans Art Museum. The couple’s visit aimed to raise awareness about homelessness and other community problems.

During a quasi-royal tour of Australia , Meghan Markle made a stylish appearance on Tuesday in Melbourne, visiting a homeless shelter and showcasing a carefully curated designer ensemble. The Duchess of Sussex, known for her sophisticated fashion sense, served lunch to homeless women at the McAuley homeless centre, dressed in a navy dress from local designer Karen Gee, priced at $1,250. She complemented the dress with Dior's $1,000 'Dioressence' pointed-toe pumps, which she had previously debuted in 2023. Further enhancing her look, Meghan accessorized with a yellow gold Puffy Heart earrings by Australia n Real Fine Studio, costing $1,118, and a Tiffany gold bracelet. A significant element of her ensemble was the gold Cartier Tank Française watch, believed to have belonged to Princess Diana, estimated to be worth around $48,000. Her overall appearance was finished with glamorous makeup and a slicked ponytail, and she wore a striped apron while serving food to the residents. The visit was part of the couple's busy schedule, which included a stop at Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne, where they were greeted by a large crowd of well-wishers and a visit to the Australia n National Veterans Art Museum where the Duchess changed her outfit.

The day began with Harry and Meghan's arrival at Melbourne's Tullamarine Airport, following a 15-hour flight from Los Angeles. The couple traveled in business class on a Qantas Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Upon arrival, they appeared relaxed, according to other passengers. Following a brief stop at their city centre hotel, they proceeded to the Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne, adhering to their scheduled itinerary. At the hospital, the couple were met by enthusiastic well-wishers. Later, Meghan handpicked the McAuley facility for a visit, expressing her interest in bringing attention to the issues of homelessness and family violence. McAuley CEO Jocelyn Bignold commented on the positive impact of the visit, noting the excitement and anticipation among the residents, some of whom were familiar with Meghan's lifestyle show As Ever and looking forward to interacting with her in the kitchen. Meghan's outfit was valued at approximately $52,000, including the Karen Gee dress, the Dior shoes, and the jewellery. She also wore her wedding ring and another bejewelled ring. Harry wore a navy blue suit with an open-necked white shirt for the occasion. The day concluded with a change of wardrobe for Meghan, who donned a long skirt with a beige top and a toffee suede jacket, matching her husband's khaki shirt. Simple diamond studs completed the look as the couple met with families of veterans at the Australian National Veterans Art Museum. Their arrival was punctual, and they waved to onlookers, demonstrating their consistent professionality. Harry acknowledged the Australian public by saying 'Thanks for having us back'.

The engagement in Melbourne highlighted the couple's commitment to charitable endeavors, in line with their prior involvement in women's homeless facilities during the 2023 Invictus Games. The choice of the McAuley homeless shelter reflects Meghan's dedication to supporting vulnerable communities, a consistent theme throughout her engagements. The varying responses from onlookers illustrate that whilst the crowds have been small in comparison to their 2018 royal tour, there is still genuine affection for Harry. The couple's meticulous attention to detail, from their coordinated outfits to their punctuality, showcases their commitment to presenting a polished image. The inclusion of Princess Diana's watch further emphasized the couple's connection to the late Princess, an essential facet of their image. The event was a testament to the Duchess's fashion choices, combining designer wear with meaningful gestures of support for those in need. The couple's itinerary also highlighted a mix of charity and public engagements, demonstrating the multifaceted nature of their visit. The tour also gives the couple the chance to connect with people on their own terms. The visit showcases the couple’s ability to draw attention to important societal issues, whilst maintaining a high level of style and grace.





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