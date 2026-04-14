Meghan Markle's Stylish Melbourne Visit: Fashion, Philanthropy, and Royal Touches

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, makes a stylish first day appearance in Melbourne, Australia, wearing designer outfits, jewellery, and serving lunch to homeless women. The article details her fashion choices, including a Karen Gee dress and Dior pumps, and the sentimental jewellery she wears, including a watch belonging to Princess Diana. It also covers their arrival in Melbourne, visits to Royal Children's Hospital and the Australian National Veterans Art Museum and the warm reception from the public.

During her quasi-royal tour of Australia, Meghan Markle made a stylish appearance on Tuesday in Melbourne, showcasing designer attire and a dazzling collection of jewellery while serving lunch to homeless women at a shelter. The Duchess of Sussex, known for her impeccable fashion sense, wore a navy dress from Australian designer Karen Gee, valued at $1,250. She complemented the dress with Dior's $1,000 'Dioressence' pointed-toe pumps, which she first debuted in 2023. Her ensemble at the McAuley homeless centre was further enhanced with a pair of yellow gold Puffy Heart earrings by Australian Real Fine Studio, costing $1,118, and a Tiffany gold bracelet. Completing her sophisticated look, Meghan wore a gold Cartier Tank Française watch, believed to have belonged to Prince Harry 's late mother, Princess Diana, a timepiece that would likely be priceless, though the new version sells for $48,000. Her elegant appearance was further enhanced by glamorous makeup and a sleek ponytail, all while wearing a striped apron during her service to the residents.

Earlier in the day, the couple arrived at Melbourne's Tullamarine Airport, following a 15-hour flight from Los Angeles on a Qantas Boeing 787 Dreamliner, where they were seen looking relaxed despite the long journey. Following a brief stop at their city centre hotel, they proceeded to Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne, greeted by numerous well-wishers. The Duchess’s first-day outfit, estimated to be worth around $52,000, reflects her dedication to both style and service. At the McAuley centre, Meghan warmly interacted with the residents, serving them zucchini slice for lunch. This visit aligns with her previous engagements with women's homeless facilities in various cities, including Vancouver, Los Angeles, Bristol, and Dusseldorf during the 2023 Invictus Games. The choice of the McAuley facility was made personally by Meghan, highlighting her commitment to addressing homelessness and family violence. McAuley CEO Jocelyn Bignold acknowledged the significance of Meghan's visit in raising awareness for these critical issues, further noting the excitement, and a bit of nervousness, among the women residing at the shelter. Additionally, the residents expressed their anticipation of the experience, some being familiar with Meghan's lifestyle show.

For her evening engagement at the Australian National Veterans Art Museum, Meghan changed into a new outfit, pairing a long skirt with a beige top and a toffee suede jacket, echoing her husband’s khaki shirt. She completed the look with simple diamond studs, demonstrating her versatile style. Throughout the day, the couple remained punctual, stepping out of a grey Range Rover at each planned event and waving to the onlookers. While the crowds were smaller compared to their 2018 royal tour, the public displayed genuine affection, especially for Prince Harry, who was hailed by some as being more approachable and relatable to Australians. During their visit to the Australian National Veterans Art Museum, Harry, when asked if he had anything to say to the Australian public, responded with a heartfelt 'Thanks for having us back'. Her attire also included her wedding ring and another unidentified bejewelled ring. The total value of Meghan's outfit was estimated to be around $50,000. Harry wore a navy blue suit with an open-necked white shirt for the occasion, complementing Meghan's designer look. Overall, the tour represents a blend of fashion, charity work, and public engagement, showcasing the couple's dedication to both style and their chosen causes.





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