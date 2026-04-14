Meghan Markle's Stylish Tour Kick-off: Serving Lunch to Homeless Women and Supporting Veterans in Melbourne

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made a stylish statement during the first day of her quasi-royal tour of Australia, serving lunch at a Melbourne homeless shelter while showcasing designer fashion and supporting veterans. This report details her outfit choices, including a $1,250 dress by Karen Gee and jewellery, along with her engagements at the McAuley homeless centre and the Australian National Veterans Art Museum. The report also highlights the couple's arrival in Melbourne, their interaction with the public, and their continued commitment to charitable causes.

During her quasi-royal tour of Australia , Meghan Markle made a stylish statement while serving lunch to homeless women at a Melbourne shelter on Tuesday. The Duchess of Sussex, known for her impeccable fashion sense, chose a sophisticated ensemble featuring a navy dress by local designer Karen Gee, priced at $1,250. She complemented the dress with Dior's 'Dioressence' pointed-toe pumps, which she first wore in 2023. Adding a touch of sparkle to her look, Meghan accessorized with Australia n Real Fine Studio's yellow gold Puffy Heart earrings, costing $1,118, and a Tiffany gold bracelet. Completing her dazzling appearance was a gold Cartier Tank Française watch, believed to have belonged to Princess Diana, estimated to be worth $41,200. With her hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail and wearing glamorous makeup, Meghan wore a striped apron while serving food, demonstrating her hands-on approach during the visit to McAuley homeless centre in Melbourne 's inner-west. This event marked the commencement of her tour, highlighting her commitment to charitable causes and her impeccable style.

Prior to the shelter visit, Meghan and Prince Harry had arrived at Melbourne's Tullamarine Airport earlier that morning, having flown from Los Angeles on a Qantas Boeing 787 Dreamliner. According to fellow passengers, the couple appeared relaxed and refreshed despite the long flight. They then visited the Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne, where they were greeted by a crowd of well-wishers, before arriving at McAuley homeless center. Meghan's outfit for the day, including the Karen Gee dress, jewellery, and accessories, was estimated to be worth approximately $45,000. While at the shelter, Meghan warmly greeted residents and served zucchini slice for lunch. This visit was particularly significant as Meghan handpicked the McAuley facility. The CEO of McAuley, Jocelyn Bignold, noted the importance of the attention brought to the issues of homelessness and family violence and expressed that the residents were excited and a bit nervous to meet her. Residents were also reportedly anticipating cooking with Meghan in the centre's kitchen, having been familiar with her lifestyle show, 'As Ever'. The Duchess's commitment to these types of organizations is demonstrated by her past attendance at women's homeless facilities in various cities, including Vancouver, Los Angeles, Bristol, and Dusseldorf, during the 2023 Invictus Games.

Later in the afternoon, Meghan underwent a wardrobe change for her final appearance of the day, meeting families of veterans at the Australian National Veterans Art Museum. She opted for a long skirt paired with a beige top and toffee suede jacket, complementing her husband's khaki shirt. Simple diamond studs completed the look. The couple, arriving punctually in a grey Range Rover, waved to onlookers. While the crowds were smaller compared to their 2018 royal tour, the public's reception remained friendly, with genuine affection shown towards Prince Harry. During the museum visit, Prince Harry expressed gratitude to the Australian public, emphasizing the warmth of their welcome. The day's events highlighted the couple's dedication to supporting various causes, showcasing Meghan's commitment to both fashion and philanthropy, as well as their ongoing efforts to connect with and appreciate the Australian community





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