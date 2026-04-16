Meghan Markle's Subtle Tributes Revealed: Star Sign Rings and 'Mama' Top During Australian Royal Tour

The Duchess of Sussex subtly honored her husband Prince Harry and their children through her jewelry choices during the royal tour of Australia, wearing rings representing their star signs. Her outfits, including a heartfelt 'mama' t-shirt and designer pieces, are being featured on a fashion platform where she is an investor.

During their recent four-day tour of Australia , all eyes were on the Duchess of Sussex as she and Prince Harry engaged in a series of public appearances. A hidden detail in Meghan's jewelry collection was revealed, offering a subtle tribute to her husband on the third day of their trip.

The couple participated in an Aboriginal walking tour and subsequently met with young advocates for the mental health engagement program Batyr at Melbourne’s Swinburne University of Technology.

For the walking tour, Meghan wore a simple $40 white t-shirt featuring a red heart and the word 'mama', a design by her close friend Kelly McKee Zajfen. This was paired with $169 blue jeans, a $599 trench coat, and $298 trainers. Later, she changed into a stylish dress from the Australian brand Friends with Frank, accessorized with tights and a $7,950 Cartier love bracelet.

However, it was her choice of rings that truly captivated observant royal fans. Meghan wore two constellation bands from Los Angeles-based designer Logan Hollowell: the Virgo Diamond Constellation Ring, priced at £2,171, and the Leo Constellation Ring, valued at £1,685. These specifically represent her and Prince Harry's astrological signs.

It's noteworthy that Meghan also owns two constellation necklaces from the same designer, one for Lilibet's birth sign, Gemini, and another for Archie's sign, Taurus.

The Duchess's outfits from the tour are being cataloged on the OneOff website, an online platform described as the 'Spotify of fashion'. Meghan is an investor and participant in OneOff, with the aim of promoting the clothing she wears during her tours. The website offers a percentage of sales generated from her featured outfits.

Earlier in the tour, at Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital, Meghan sported a $1,250 'Priscilla' dress by local designer Karen Gee, complemented by $780 'Puffy Hearts' stud earrings from Real Fine Studio and 'Iridescent' Christian Dior leather pumps.

For an engagement at the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum, she chose a $1,000 St Agni 'Utility Cocoon Bomber' jacket and matching $890 'Column skirt', along with a $220 'Annie' top by PJ Femme and £479 ($904) 'Purist' 105mm pointed-toe pumps by Aquazzura.

The OneOff platform, based in Los Angeles, also displays photographs of Meghan from past events and her home, providing options to purchase the attire she has worn.

The Scar Tree Walk, where Harry and Meghan participated, is a significant cultural experience connecting traditional and contemporary Aboriginal cultures and the histories of the Kulin nation's Indigenous peoples. A scar tree, also known as a canoe or shield tree, is a tree from which bark has been removed by Aboriginal Australians for various purposes, including the creation of canoes, shelters, weapons, tools, and containers. These trees can also serve as artistic and spiritual expressions, marking significant sites like burial grounds and linking to 60,000 years of continuous Indigenous culture.

The walk, guided by local Indigenous leaders, began at the Koorie Heritage Trust in Melbourne’s Federation Square. The term Koorie refers to Indigenous people from Victoria and parts of New South Wales. The route follows the Birrarung (Yarra River) and features Aboriginal art and contemporary installations at Birrarung Wilam (river camp). Passersby, including joggers and cyclists, appeared surprised to see the Duke and Duchess walking along the popular Yarra River path.

Following the walk, the couple met with young individuals involved in Batyr, a mental health program, at Swinburne University of Technology. During a session with students, the Duchess of Sussex disclosed that she had endured daily bullying and attacks on social media for a decade, stating she was once the most trolled person globally. She expressed her personal understanding of the issue, explaining her desire to listen to others because their experiences resonate with her own. She elaborated that for ten years, she faced constant bullying and attacks, identifying herself as the world's most trolled individual





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Meghan Markle Prince Harry Royal Tour Australia Jewelry Star Signs Fashion Mental Health Indigenous Culture Social Media

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