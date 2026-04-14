Meghan Markle's Sydney Retreat Struggles to Sell Out Amid Royal Tour Controversy

The Duchess of Sussex's women-only retreat in Sydney faces challenges in selling out, coinciding with a four-day visit to Australia for charitable and business events, sparking discussions about their activities and financial aspects.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , are currently in Australia for a four-day visit, sparking discussions about the nature of their engagements and the financial aspects of their activities. The trip includes a focus on charity work and business events across Melbourne, Canberra, and Sydney. The visit has drawn attention to a highly publicized women-only retreat in Sydney, headlined by the Duchess, which has faced challenges in selling out. This event, organized by Australian radio presenter Jackie 'O' Henderson and her manager Gemma O'Neill, known as Her Best Life , promises an intimate experience with Meghan, featuring a 'fireside chat' and other activities. However, despite initial claims of tickets being exhausted and high prices, the retreat has struggled to fill its capacity, with last-minute ticket releases and promotional efforts to attract attendees. The agenda boasts a range of activities, including yoga, panel discussions, relaxation time, and even a disco party, aiming to create an immersive and inspiring environment for the participants.

The Her Best Life retreat's promotional materials highlight the exclusivity of the event, emphasizing a 'strict no phones' policy during the Duchess's 'inspiring live conversation' and a gala dinner, promising a focus on being fully present. VIP ticket holders, at a higher cost, are guaranteed group photos with Meghan. Standard ticket holders are given a photo opportunity with Gemma and Meghan. The event's itinerary details the structured schedule of activities designed to create a unique and memorable experience. The retreat's organizers have emphasized the Duchess's enthusiasm for 'real woman-to-woman chats.' The event is expected to generate significant revenue. However, the event has not been without controversy, including scrutiny of the organizers and their business dealings, adding a layer of complexity to the public perception of the visit.

Before the retreat's commencement, there was a last-minute push to fill remaining slots, with availability announced on social media for solo and double rooms, showing a need to attract attendees. The event's context includes reports about the organizers' financial challenges, particularly O'Neill's talent agency's voluntary liquidation due to unpaid debts. These circumstances have added a layer of complexity to the scrutiny of the event. The couple's itinerary is expected to generate nearly $1 million in ticket revenue. The visit has ignited conversations about the couple's activities, particularly their financial motivations, which adds another dimension to the trip. The discussions have included the use of Australia as a venue for commercial engagements and self-promotion and this has been dubbed by some as a 'money-making exercise.





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Meghan Markle Royal Tour Her Best Life Retreat Controversy

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