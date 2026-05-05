Meghan Markle's US Bridges Burn as SNL Jokes and Met Gala Snub Fuel Concerns

Saturday Night Live's portrayal of Meghan Markle and her absence from the Met Gala are seen as evidence of a growing disconnect between the Duchess and influential figures in the US, with reports of strained relationships and professional setbacks.

Recent events suggest a growing disconnect between Meghan Markle and prominent figures in the United States, potentially signaling a decline in her influence and popularity.

Saturday Night Live's satirical portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex, depicting her as a 'terrorist' holding Prince Harry hostage and King Charles's US visit as a rescue mission, has been interpreted as a sign of eroding goodwill. This follows her conspicuous absence from the Met Gala, an event she previously attended, amidst reports of strained relationships with influential figures like Anna Wintour, Lauren Sanchez Bezos, and the Kardashians.

Royal commentators suggest this pattern of falling out with key individuals is a recurring theme in Meghan's career, extending to Hollywood power brokers and even Netflix executives. The perception of authenticity is also being questioned, particularly in light of the couple's recent tour of Australia, which was criticized for blending commercial ventures with engagements reminiscent of royal duties. The criticism extends beyond professional relationships.

Phil Dampier, a royal biographer, notes that the couple's complaints and perceived detachment from the struggles of ordinary people are resonating poorly with the public, especially during a period of economic hardship. The couple's attempts to maintain a 'half in, half out' status, while avoiding the full responsibilities of royal life, are also seen as inauthentic and unconvincing.

The deletion of a photograph taken of Meghan at her godson's First Communion in Chicago, mirroring previous incidents involving Kris Jenner's birthday, has further fueled speculation about their control over their public image and potential sensitivity to negative attention. Despite their absence from official events during King Charles's state visit, the Sussexes managed to remain in the media spotlight through a People magazine cover story framing their Australian tour as a successful new working model, a narrative that contrasts sharply with reports of widespread alienation and professional setbacks.

Sources in California paint a bleak picture of the couple's current state, with claims that Meghan is 'spiralling badly' due to a lack of success in her ventures and a realization that her products are not selling as claimed. The perception that they have 'lost the plot' and exhausted their remaining connections is gaining traction. The satirical treatment by Saturday Night Live, a traditionally liberal platform, is seen as particularly telling, suggesting a broader shift in public sentiment.

Richard Fitzwilliams argues that Meghan's inability to maintain positive relationships, coupled with her self-seriousness, makes her an easy target for ridicule. The situation highlights the challenges the Sussexes face in navigating their post-royal lives and maintaining relevance in a rapidly changing media landscape. The lack of genuine influence and the perception of inauthenticity are proving to be significant obstacles, potentially jeopardizing their future endeavors and public standing





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