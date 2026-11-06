Meghan Markle Seeks Justice After Father Thomas Markle Sr Charged With Child Porn

Meghan Markle demands a thorough investigation into her father Thomas Markle Sr following his arrest for possessing child abuse images found in LA storage units.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly seeking a comprehensive legal inquiry into the conduct of her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, after federal authorities charged the 82-year-old man with possessing child abuse imagery.

A close associate of the Duchess stated that her primary objective is to ensure that justice is served for the victims associated with these alleged crimes, which reportedly involve the abuse of children.

Also read Markle Sr Arrested in Florida Over Child Abuse Image Probe

This development follows the revelation that the FBI discovered a stash of illicit materials within two storage units in Los Angeles, California, that Thomas Markle Sr had been renting for nearly twenty years.

Federal Investigation and Arrest Details

Federal agents executed the arrest on a Friday morning at the Maravida Senior Living care home in Lakeland, Florida, after uncovering the alleged child pornography inside the units located in Los Angeles.

Thomas Markle Sr, who denies all wrongdoing, was taken into custody and transported in handcuffs while seated in a wheelchair, a result of a leg amputation performed in the Philippines the previous year.

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He was subsequently charged with a single count of possession of child pornography and released on bond later that same Friday afternoon, with strict instructions to remain under house arrest at his Florida care facility.

The initial court hearing did not result in a formal plea being entered by Markle Sr, who remains in confinement at the assisted living facility while legal proceedings unfold.

Evidence and Allegations Against Markle

The evidence collected by the FBI includes film negatives and books that authorities claim contain illegal child pornography, which were converted into color digital photographs using specialized technology.

One specific image reportedly shows an adult man, identified as Thomas Markle Sr, sitting on a white surface with a nude pre-pubescent girl on his lap, with the man's hand positioned to elicit a sexual response from viewers.

Another photograph depicts the adult with his arm wrapped around the girl's hips while looking down at her nude body, and a third image shows a naked child on a bed with another partially clothed girl in the background.

Law enforcement officials have interviewed witnesses to identify the adult in the images, with a source who has known Thomas Markle Sr since the 1970s reportedly confirming his identity in the photographs.

Family Reactions and Legal Strategy

Meghan Markle, aged 45, and her husband Harry, the Duke of Sussex, aged 42, were informed by the FBI about the contents of the storage units on the same Friday that Thomas Markle Sr was wheeled into court.

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A source close to the Duchess told The Sun that it is her sincerest hope that a full and thorough investigation will now help deliver justice for the victims associated with her father's alleged crimes.

The arrest occurred just two weeks after Thomas Markle Jr, the 60-year-old son of Thomas Markle Sr and brother to Meghan Markle, reported his father to police in the Philippines after discovering the material among abandoned belongings in Cebu.

Thomas Markle Jr, who previously resided in the Philippines before his father's return to the US due to a blood clot requiring amputation, subsequently informed the FBI about the illegal material being stored in Los Angeles.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings and Next Steps

Thomas Markle Sr, a former Hollywood lighting director, continues to pay £520 per month for the two storage units in Los Angeles, despite not having visited the lock-up in years.

The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for the Sussexes regarding the charges and the Duchess's stance on the matter, but no official comment has been released as of this report.

During his arrest, Thomas Markle Sr appeared distraught and denied being a paedophile when asked directly, though he remained silent when questioned about collecting child pornography.

Legal experts suggest that the next phase will involve discovery processes where the digital evidence will be scrutinized, potentially leading to plea negotiations or a trial if no agreement is reached.