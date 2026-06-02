Meghan Markle gifted a $321 As Ever care package to a social media fan who criticizes William and Kate. The supporter, who has spent heavily on her brand, has also amplified posts attacking the Princess of Wales's advocacy record and compared her unfavorably to other royals.

Meghan Markle , Duchess of Sussex, reportedly sent a $321 care package from her lifestyle brand As Ever to a prominent social media supporter known as 'The Notorious JTB.

' This individual has a history of openly criticizing the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, while being an active consumer of Meghan's products. Over the past six months, JTB has spent hundreds of dollars on As Ever items, including a $210 wine purchase and a $256 Signature Scent Collection of candles inspired by Meghan and Harry's children.

The gift, which included a handwritten note sealed with Meghan's royal cypher, was captured in an unboxing video where JTB expressed complete astonishment and gratitude. The package contained a limited-edition matchbox, flower sprinkles, honey with honeycomb, the full As Ever candle range, and a leather bookmark. This act of gifting emerges amid JTB's broader online activity where he has amplified commentary praising Meghan and Harry's chemistry and attacking Princess of Wales Catherine's advocacy record.

Specifically, he reposted content comparing Catherine's work unfavorably to that of other European royal women like Spain's Queen Letizia, suggesting Catherine's international advocacy lacks substance. This follows Catherine's recent, highly acclaimed visit to Italy for early years education, where she received the city's highest honor. JTB has also defended the Sussexes' Netflix documentary, their tour, and even shared a cruel meme about Princess Diana to mock Prince William.

The report concludes by noting the irony in Meghan's brand after internet sleuths resurfaced past comments where she allegedly called expensive candles 'so obnoxious' before launching her own line





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Meghan Markle As Ever Princess Of Wales Catherine Royal Family Gift Social Media Influencer The Notorious JTB Royal Feud Netflix

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