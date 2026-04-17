Meghan Markle Set for Lucrative Sydney 'Girls' Weekend' Amidst Royal Tour and Terror Attack Survivor Engagement

Meghan Markle is reportedly set to earn a substantial sum from a high-ticket Sydney event on the final day of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Australian tour. This commercial engagement follows a poignant visit to Bondi Beach where the couple met with survivors and first responders of the devastating terrorist attack. The visit has also sparked debate in Australia regarding the costs associated with the royal tour, while security has been heightened for Meghan's upcoming appearance.

Meghan Markle is slated to make an appearance at a Sydney event dubbed the 'ultimate girls' weekend,' with tickets priced at £1,700 per person. This exclusive gathering, scheduled for the final day of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Australian tour, could reportedly generate up to £130,000 for the Duchess.

On a day that also saw the royal couple engage with survivors of the horrific Bondi terrorist attack from December, Meghan is expected to meet with attendees who have purchased VIP photo opportunities with her. The event, named Her Best Life, is a spa retreat and weekend gathering where fans will not only have the chance to meet Meghan but also receive a special gift bag. Accommodation for the weekend will be provided at the luxurious five-star InterContinental Hotel in Coogee. Security has been significantly enhanced at the hotel, with both plainclothes and uniformed New South Wales Police officers, assisted by a canine unit, present. This heightened security presence comes amidst considerable public debate in Australia regarding the allocation of taxpayer funds for the royal tour. Prior to this commercial engagement, the Sussexes enjoyed the sights of Sydney on what marked the last day of their Australian itinerary. They were seen sailing around the iconic Sydney Harbour under police escort and took time to pose for selfies with enthusiastic fans during an Invictus Australia event at the Sydney Opera House. Prince Harry, who had previously displayed frustration when a fan interrupted Meghan's path for a selfie, was observed today moving a camera crew that had approached too closely. The Duke and Duchess appeared in good spirits when they were presented with matching custom-made flip-flops, known locally as thongs, bearing the Invictus Australia branding. Harry's flip-flops were inscribed with 'G'day Hazza,' while Meghan's read 'G'day Megs.' Later, on a bustling Bondi Beach, Harry was seen hugging a man wearing patterned swimming trunks. The couple then met with survivors of the terrorist attack that occurred in late 2025. Some of the individuals they spoke with were among the first responders to the Bondi attack, an incident that tragically claimed 15 lives on December 14. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared visibly moved as they conversed with Jessica Chapnik Kahn, who bravely shielded her five-year-old daughter during the attack after attending a Hanukkah celebration. Ms. Chapnik Kahn, who received an embrace from Meghan, described the encounter as an honour. She recounted the harrowing experience of the attack, explaining how she and her daughter hid in a picnic area when they realized they could not reach the safety of the beach. She shared her profound desire to shield her daughter from the horrific sounds and sights of the massacre, speaking to her daughter and urging her to retreat into her inner world of love. Lifeguard Jonathan Botts, who was involved in the response to the attacks, emphasized the significance of the royal visit, stating it meant a great deal to those affected. He mentioned that around 50 people were at a Christmas party upstairs at the surf club and witnessed the entire event. He expressed gratitude that the Duke and Duchess took time out of their busy schedule to visit the site and meet with survivors and those impacted by the tragedy. Meghan had commenced her Sydney visit with a coastal walk between Tamarama and Bronte, accompanied by close friend Markus Anderson and a contingent of security personnel. She later spoke about the pervasive issue of hate in the world, describing it as a significant human problem and highlighting the importance of connecting with others on a heart level to address it





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Meghan Markle Prince Harry Sydney Bondi Attack Royal Tour

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meghan Markle ditches royal title and suggests more 'relaxed' name during Australia visitMeghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently touring Australia on a privately funded four-day tour. The royal couple have told the public they can ditch the royal titles.

Read more »

Meghan Markle set to return to television as new on-screen appearance revealedMeghan Markle is set to return to TV screens as she has filmed a segment for MasterChef Australia as a guest judge.

Read more »

Prince Harry reacts as reporter 'breaks protocol' during Australia tourPrince Harry and Meghan Markle are on a tour of Australia amid heightened media attention.

Read more »

Harry and Meghan Arrive in Sydney Amidst Personal Revelations and Commercial EngagementsPrince Harry and Meghan Markle have landed in Sydney, concluding their Australian tour. The couple, who have spoken candidly about facing intense online trolling and Prince Harry's strained relationship with royal life due to his mother's death, are set for a blend of charitable and high-profile commercial events, including a lucrative appearance by Meghan at a women's retreat.

Read more »

Harry and Meghan Land in Sydney Amidst Tour's Emotional Revelations and Commercial EngagementsPrince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Sydney, concluding their Australian tour with a mix of charitable events and high-profile, financially lucrative appearances. The couple's arrival follows deeply personal accounts from both individuals regarding their struggles with public scrutiny and the profound impact of past trauma on their royal roles. Meghan described herself as the most trolled person globally, while Harry linked the pressures of royal life to the death of his mother, Princess Diana. The tour's final days in Sydney will feature Meghan's participation in a high-priced women's retreat and a visit to the Invictus community, before concluding with a rugby match.

Read more »

Harry and Meghan Land in Sydney Amidst Personal Revelations and Financial ScrutinyPrince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in Sydney for the final day of their Australian tour. The couple has recently shared deeply personal stories about online bullying and Harry's complex relationship with royal duties, while also facing scrutiny over their commercial engagements.

Read more »