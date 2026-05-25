Meghan Markle Shares Family Jam Preferences as As Ever Brand Expands

The Duchess of Sussex reveals each family member’s favourite jam flavour, celebrates her eighth wedding anniversary, and discusses the growth of her As Ever line after parting ways with Netflix.

Meghan Markle , the Duchess of Sussex, has turned her family’s breakfast preferences into a playful promotion for her As Ever line of spreads. In a recent Instagram video the 44‑year‑old explained that each member of her household favours a different flavour of the jam she creates.

Prince Harry, 41, prefers the raspberry variety, while their four‑year‑old daughter Lilibet, affectionately called “Lil”, chooses strawberry. Their seven‑year‑old son Archie, known to Meghan as “Arch”, enjoys both of those flavours. Meghan herself said she reaches for the orange marmalade, the only citrus‑based option in the range.

The clip is paired with a caption that describes the spreads as “bright and fruit‑forward with just a hint of tartness and a whisper of lemon,” emphasizing the small‑batch, balanced approach the brand prides itself on. The jam reveal comes on the heels of several personal milestones for the Sussexes.

Earlier this week the couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary with a homemade lemon‑elderflower cake that Harry presented to Meghan, complete with four candles and a cheeky rendition of “Happy Anniversary” sung from their kitchen. The video, posted to the Duchess’s Instagram feed, also captured Archie and Lilibet joining in the celebration, their voices bubbling with excitement as they urged their mother to “blow it out.

” The sweet moment was framed by a reference to Meghan’s recent television venture, the cooking competition With Love, which she described as a “make‑or‑break” experience that helped her rediscover her confidence after stepping back from royal duties. Meghan’s entrepreneurial journey with As Ever has been marked by both collaboration and independence. The brand initially partnered with Netflix to launch the cooking series, but the two parties formally separated after the streaming service discontinued the show amid harsh critical reviews.

A spokesperson for As Ever told the Daily Mail that the partnership had been valuable for the brand’s early growth, but that the company now feels ready to stand on its own and has an “exciting year ahead. ” In recent months the Duchess has continued to leverage her network, promising a jar of jam to former Suits co‑star Patrick J. Adams after he teased that he had not received one because he lacked enough social‑media followers.

Their exchange, which took place on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, highlighted both the personal charm Meghan brings to her brand and the growing cultural cachet of As Ever’s products, which also include rosé wine and decorative flower sprinkles. The Duchess’s latest social‑media activity, from family‑centric jam revelations to anniversary celebrations, underscores her ongoing effort to reshape her public image as a founder and philanthropist rather than a traditional influencer





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Meghan Markle As Ever Royal Family Jam Flavours Entrepreneurship

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