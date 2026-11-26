Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle reveals her top hosting strategies for festive gatherings in Bon Appetit, covering table settings, meal prep, and the importance of handwritten notes.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has unveiled a comprehensive guide to stress-free holiday hosting in a new feature article published in Bon Appetit magazine. The 45-year-old royal advocate emphasizes that successful entertaining relies heavily on meticulous preparation and small, thoughtful gestures that alleviate stress for both the host and guests.

In the article, Meghan outlines her philosophy of doing as much work as possible before visitors arrive, a strategy she has championed since her earlier career as a lifestyle blogger. She advises starting preparations early by setting the dining table the day before, allowing the actual day of the event to focus solely on hospitality and connection.

Also read Meghan's dad Thomas Markle charged over child sex abuse material

Meghan Markle's Core Hosting Preparation Methods

The Duchess details a specific routine for managing out-of-town guests during the festive season, stating that early preparation is the key to a smooth experience. She explains that by handling tasks in advance, the moment the doorbell rings, the host is freed from logistical worries and can instead focus on welcoming visitors with hugs and drinks.

To ensure guests have access to food without disrupting the host, Meghan suggests leaving granola and bagels on the kitchen counter. She recommends attaching a friendly note directing visitors to help themselves to yogurt, berries, cream cheese, and juice from the refrigerator, creating an atmosphere of ease and welcome.

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Historical Context and Brand Consistency

This recent advice mirrors strategies Meghan promoted a decade ago when she ran her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig. In a 2014 post, she encouraged readers to plan menus ahead of time, create appealing cheese boards, and be playful with place settings to ensure holiday gatherings proceeded without incident.

Similarly, her current lifestyle brand, As Ever, has long promoted the idea of having extensive pre-preparations ready before guests arrive. The new column reinforces this consistent messaging, reminding readers that treating oneself to a drink and encouraging guests to express gratitude around the table are essential parts of the entertaining process.

Thoughtful Gift Giving and Culinary Presentation

When attending dinner parties as a guest, Meghan advises bringing homemade gifts to add a personal touch to the occasion. Her top recommendations include jars of warmly spiced nuts or jam-swirled loaf cakes, which are practical because they can serve as breakfast for the host the following day.

The Duchess also shares aesthetic tips for enhancing the presentation of gifts and food, suggesting the use of craft or tissue paper for wrapping presents. She recommends dressing up recipes by wrapping loaves of bread or cake in parchment paper and tying them with ribbon, adding sprigs of herbs or flowers from the garden as a final, elegant touch.

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Handwritten Notes and Calligraphy Background

Addressing the value of personal communication in a digital age, Meghan encourages the use of handwritten notes, stating that their value goes a long way. She advises using pens with good ink and testing them beforehand, utilizing line spacers for precision, and adding personal flair through swoops, swirls, or simple doodles like hearts.

These tips are grounded in her past professional experience, where she worked at Paper Source in Beverly Hills in 2004. During this time, she taught calligraphy classes and helped create wedding invitations for Paula Patton and Robin Thicke, skills that inform her current advice on elevating personal correspondence.

Controversy Surrounding AI in As Ever Products

Despite her advocacy for handcrafted items, Meghan faces scrutiny over her use of artificial intelligence in her brand As Ever. The luxury advent calendar, priced at $148 in the US and featuring chocolates by Compartes, includes illustrations of the Sussexes' Montecito mansion that industry-standard detectors identify as being generated by AI tools.

This discrepancy has drawn attention given the brand's emphasis on handcrafted aesthetics. While Meghan promotes the authenticity of handwritten letters, the use of generative AI for high-end product imagery highlights a tension between her public advice on personal touches and the technological methods used in her commercial ventures.