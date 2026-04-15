Meghan Markle Showcases 'Admirable Self-Confidence' in Response to Compliments at Homeless Shelter, Launches Fashion Partnership

Body language expert Judi James analyzes Meghan Markle's confident reaction to compliments from a resident at a Melbourne homeless shelter. The Duchess also launched a new fashion partnership with OneOff, an AI platform allowing fans to purchase her tour outfits, and is set to guest star on MasterChef Australia.

During a recent visit to the McAuley Community Services for Women in Melbourne, an Australian homeless shelter and family violence refuge, Meghan Markle received effusive compliments regarding her appearance from a resident named Leah.

Body language expert Judi James observed that the Duchess of Sussex, aged 44, displayed a notable degree of self-assurance in response to the praise. Unlike individuals who typically react to compliments with denial, disbelief, or embarrassment, Meghan reportedly embraced the flattering remarks.

The engagement marked the first day of her and Prince Harry's Australian tour. Meghan, dressed in a designer gown protected by a striped apron, actively participated in the shelter's activities, including serving frittata to residents.

A video from the event captured Leah telling Meghan, 'Oh, you look amazing, you look like a model.' In response, Meghan leaned in and expressed her gratitude, stating, 'Oh my god, that's so generous.' Leah further commented on Meghan's radiant appearance and smooth complexion, noting her lack of visible wrinkles.

Judi James interpreted Meghan's reaction as an indication of 'admirable levels of self-confidence about her beauty.' The expert pointed out that Meghan moved closer to Leah to seemingly examine her own skin, while also offering a prolonged expression of thanks.

James described Meghan as appearing to be in 'purr mode,' leaning back, closing her eyes with a smile, and performing a small self-hug as the compliments continued.

The Duchess of Sussex's visit coincided with the launch of her partnership with OneOff, an AI-powered fashion discovery platform. This collaboration allows fans to purchase clothing worn by Meghan during her Australian tour.

Meghan is an investor in the platform, which aims to promote designers and provide them with proper recognition. During the tour, Meghan showcased various outfits, including a Karen Gee dress, Real Fine Studio earrings, and Christian Dior pumps at the Royal Children's Hospital, all of which were featured on OneOff.

Additional outfits worn at the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum, comprising St Agni pieces and PJ Femme top, were also available for purchase. The OneOff website, based in Los Angeles, displays images of Meghan from past events and personal settings, offering purchase options for her attire.

This venture follows the announcement that Meghan will be a guest star on the upcoming season of MasterChef Australia. She has a dedicated page on the platform alongside other celebrities.

OneOff representatives stated that Meghan's motivation for joining was its global reach and her desire to support fashion designers. The press release highlighted her passion for fashion and her aim to expand her investment portfolio while uplifting designers she admires.

Separately, broadcaster Channel 10 confirmed Meghan's guest appearance on MasterChef Australia, releasing a video of her entering the set and an image of her with the show's judges. The caption announced her special appearance as she returns to Australia for the first time since 2018





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