Meghan Markle updates her winter wardrobe with a Mackage shearling coat and Reformation skirt, signaling a shift to British high street fashion since relocating to England.

Duchess Meghan Markle recently shared a glimpse into her seasonal styling routine, showcasing a sophisticated ensemble that highlights the growing popularity of shearling outerwear. In a video posted to her lifestyle brand As Ever's Instagram, the former actress demonstrated how to style holiday-appropriate gifts while wearing a chocolate brown Mackage Ali coat. The look was completed with an ivory satin Lydia skirt from Reformation and black leather square-toed boots by Neous, creating a polished aesthetic suitable for the festive season.

Mackage Shearling Coat Drives Winter Fashion Trends

The Duchess's choice of the Mackage Ali coat aligns with a significant shift in women's winter fashion this year. Shearling has become a dominant trend, with brands like Nour Hammour, Arma, and By Malene Birger offering various sculptural interpretations of the material. Celebrities such as Hailey Bieber have further popularized the jacket style, proving its versatility. Markle's selection of a coat with a dramatic collar and slender leather belt exemplifies this trend, offering a look that requires minimal additional embellishment.

Also read Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Return to California for Christmas

Reformation Skirt Complements Statement Outerwear

Underneath the substantial outerwear, Markle paired the heavy coat with a slinky ivory satin skirt from Reformation. This combination balances the volume of the jacket with a sleek silhouette, demonstrating how to maintain elegance during colder months. The addition of black leather boots by Neous adds a modern edge to the outfit. This styling approach reflects a broader movement towards coats that serve as the primary statement piece in an outfit, reducing the need for complex layering or excessive accessories.

Transition to British High Street Fashion

Since moving to England in late summer, Markle has been adapting her California-inspired capsule wardrobe to suit the British climate. While she still wears languid slip dresses, such as a midnight-blue Anine Bing outfit worn to meet her hairstylist George Northwood, she has increasingly explored the British high street. Recent appearances include a Marks & Spencer tuxedo blazer paired with cropped jeans during a lunch at Jeremy King's London restaurant, The Park. Another outing in Nottingham featured a head-to-toe burgundy cashmere ensemble from the brand Joseph, showing a commitment to tonal dressing with added layers.

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Festive Hosting Tips and Styling Philosophy

Markle continues to share hosting and styling advice through her brand's digital platforms. For the upcoming winter issue of a publication, she posed near a fireplace decorated with greenery and cable-knit stockings. In the shoot, she wore an oatmeal cashmere Reformation sweater with high-waisted ivory trousers and Valentino Garavani Roman Stud mules. In other images, she appeared barefoot, a preference she has maintained, and wore a navy sleeveless turtleneck and matching skirt by Bleusalt. Her approach emphasizes ease and comfort, allowing for seamless movement between kitchen and dining areas during holiday preparations.

Upcoming Holiday Plans and Wardrobe Versatility

The Duchess and Prince Harry reportedly celebrated their first Thanksgiving in Britain since 2018. Reports suggest they plan to return to their Montecito home with their children, Archie and Lilibet, for the Christmas holidays. Markle's new winter wardrobe, including the Mackage coat, is designed to function across both Atlantic locations. While the heavy shearling may be unnecessary in Southern California, her curated selection of pieces ensures she is prepared for varied weather conditions during her transatlantic travels.