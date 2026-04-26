Meghan Markle Signals End to 'Hardest Seven Years' with Astrological Posts

The Duchess of Sussex shared astrological predictions on Instagram suggesting a difficult period in her life is coming to an end, coinciding with personal revelations about past challenges and recent setbacks.

Meghan Markle , the Duchess of Sussex, has signaled a potential turning point in her life, suggesting the culmination of a particularly difficult seven-year period. This indication came through a series of reposts on her official Instagram account, specifically focusing on astrological predictions related to the signs Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius.

The posts, originating from the Instagram page Astrology is for Everyone, featured celebratory videos of two men dancing with visible elation, accompanied by text asserting that individuals born under these signs are nearing the end of their most challenging seven years, with a specific date of April 25th highlighted. Given Meghan Markle’s birthdate of August 4, 1981, which places her under the Leo star sign, her decision to share these posts with her 4.5 million followers strongly implies her belief in the prediction and a personal acknowledgement of the hardships experienced over the past seven years.

The original video was created by influencers Harrison Keefe and Nepia Takuira-Mita, and it detailed the astrological reasoning behind this claim, attributing the difficulties to the transit of Uranus and its impact on the aforementioned star signs. The account administrator celebrated Meghan’s repost, referring to her as ‘The Queen herself’ and expressing hope for her renewed success, stating ‘here’s to reigning again. ’ The astrological forecast resonated deeply with Meghan, as evidenced by her further engagement with related content.

She also shared a post specifically tailored to Leos, outlining signs that they are ‘about to exhale for the first time in seven years. ’ This post included a video mirroring the joyful dance from the previous share, coupled with a caption detailing the emotional and psychological toll the past seven years have taken on Leos.

The text described a profound disconnect between one’s authentic self and the perception imposed by the external world, leading to exhaustion and a struggle for validation. It highlighted the erosion of confidence, questioning of creative pursuits, and a diminished sense of self-worth. The prediction offered a hopeful outlook, stating that April 25th would bring a release of pressure, allowing Leos to simply ‘exist without fighting for it.

’ This resonates with public statements Meghan has made regarding the challenges she has faced, particularly during her and Prince Harry’s tour of Australia. During that tour, she openly addressed the intense scrutiny and negativity she has endured, revealing she had been ‘the most trolled woman in the world. ’ She spoke candidly about the pervasive bullying and attacks she has faced for a decade, emphasizing the profound impact on her mental health and well-being.

This expression of hardship comes amidst a period of significant change and challenge for Meghan and Prince Harry. Prince Harry, during the same Australian tour, voiced his disillusionment with royal life, stating he never desired to be a working royal, as it ultimately ‘killed’ his mother, Princess Diana. He described feelings of being ‘lost, betrayed, or completely powerless’ throughout his life.

However, their tour was met with some criticism from Australians who felt they were being exploited for financial gain. Furthermore, the couple has experienced setbacks in their commercial ventures, with high-profile deals with Netflix and Spotify collapsing. These commercial failures add another layer of complexity to the challenges they are navigating.

The astrological posts, therefore, can be viewed as a symbolic expression of hope for a fresh start, a release from the pressures of the past, and a desire for a more authentic and fulfilling future. The timing of these shares, coinciding with the astrological date of April 25th, suggests a deliberate intention to mark a significant transition and embrace a new chapter in their lives.

The Duchess’s willingness to publicly engage with astrological content also reveals a potential source of solace and guidance during a turbulent period, offering a framework for understanding and navigating the complexities of her experiences





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