Meghan Markle Supports Godson at First Communion, Photo Mysteriously Deleted

The Duchess of Sussex traveled to Chicago to attend her godson's First Communion, but a photo of her at the event was quickly removed from social media. This trip also revealed she has more godchildren than previously known, and comes amid ongoing scrutiny of her and Prince Harry's relationship with the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle recently undertook a solo trip across the United States to attend the First Communion of her godson in Chicago . The Duchess of Sussex was observed smiling during the ceremony at the Holy Name Cathedral, alongside other families and friends.

A source close to the Sussexes confirmed that Meghan's godson is the child of a close friend she met during her time at Northwestern University, where she studied theatre and international studies from 1999 to 2003. The source emphasized that Meghan blended in with the congregation, arriving early and not requesting any special treatment, aside from having her personal bodyguard present.

However, a photograph taken by a fellow attendee, Natalie Martinez, whose daughter was also celebrating her First Communion, was swiftly deleted from social media shortly after being posted, raising questions about the reason for its removal. This trip also reveals that Meghan has a wider circle of godchildren than previously known.

She is already godmother to Remi and Rylan Litt, the daughters of her friends Benita and Darren Litt, who served as bridesmaids at her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. The revelation of another godchild, located approximately 12 miles from her alma mater, highlights her continued connection to friends made during her university years. The identity of the godson and his parents remains undisclosed.

The timing of this visit coincides with preparations for her son, Prince Archie's, seventh birthday on May 6th, which he will celebrate in Montecito, California, while his parents continue their life outside of royal duties. The issue of Archie's title has been a recurring topic of discussion, initially with Meghan and Harry's stated desire for him to be a 'private citizen' and later with Meghan's claims during the Oprah Winfrey interview that the Royal Family had denied him a title.

Recent marketing of candles referencing her children as 'Prince and Princess' adds another layer to this complex narrative. The Sussexes' absence from King Charles's recent state visit to the US has not prevented them from remaining in the public eye. A recent People magazine cover story portrayed their trip to Australia as a model for their future endeavors, while also hinting at internal struggles and strained relationships.

Sources suggest that Meghan is experiencing difficulties as her ventures are not performing as expected, and that the couple has severed ties with many individuals. The situation is described as increasingly challenging, with concerns raised about their overall happiness and the sustainability of their current path. The deletion of the photograph from the First Communion event adds to the ongoing scrutiny and speculation surrounding the Sussexes' activities and their relationship with the Royal Family and the media





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