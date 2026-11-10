Meghan Markle Supports Harry at European Parliament as Thomas Markle Sr Faces Charges

Duchess of Sussex joins Prince Harry at the Lost Screen Memorial opening in Brussels, abstaining from speaking due to her father Thomas Markle Sr's recent legal charges.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, accompanied Prince Harry to the European Parliament in Brussels for a significant event focused on child online safety. This public appearance marked the first time Meghan has been seen in official capacity since her father, Thomas Markle Sr, was charged with possessing child sexual abuse images last month.

Arrival at European Parliament Venue

Meghan arrived at the venue in Brussels clutching her husband's hand tightly while wearing a long, dark coat with her hair styled up. The couple entered the entrance hall at 9am local time, which corresponds to 8am GMT, walking through the foyer amidst a waiting media presence.

Also read Meghan Markle Cancels Speech After Father Thomas Markle Arrest

Reporters shouted questions directly at the Duchess, asking how she was feeling and if she was coping with the recent allegations against her father. Meghan did not look toward the press or provide any responses as she continued walking alongside her hosts.

Another member of the media asked both Harry and Meghan for any comment on the situation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not react to the inquiries, maintaining a solemn demeanor as they proceeded into the building.

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Harry Delivers Solo Speech on Child Safety

Prince Harry delivered the keynote address alone, as Meghan was reportedly not strong enough emotionally to participate in the dual speaking engagement. A source confirmed to The Telegraph that she decided against public speaking due to the recent court appearance of Thomas Markle Sr.

Harry stated that he was there not as an expert or politician, but as a father, alongside his wife as a mother. He emphasized that all children deserve to feel safe wherever they are, whether in a classroom, on a playground, or online.

The Duke stressed that he does not advocate for a world without technology, acknowledging it is impossible and not what young people desire. He highlighted the importance of prevention, urging action to stop harm before it happens rather than waiting for tragedy to force change.

Memorial Honoring Victims of Online Harm

The speech took place at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, an art installation honoring children who have died after suffering online harm. Harry mentioned that he and Meghan stand alongside parents like Sandra Spitaels, Megan, and Sewell from locations including New York, Los Angeles, Geneva, and Brussels.

After his speech, the Duchess of Sussex hugged Sandra Spitaels, whose son Glenn died by suicide in 2017 after a nude image was posted online. Meghan comforted Ms. Spitaels, placing her hand on her back and occasionally rubbing it as they spoke.

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Harry appeared to ask Ms. Spitaels if she was okay during their interaction. The couple viewed an exhibition related to the memorial after the formal proceedings concluded.

Context of Legal Charges and Political Engagement

Thomas Markle Sr appeared in court in the US last Friday, where he was formally charged with possessing child sexual abuse material. The timing of these legal proceedings coincided with the Sussexes' trip to Belgium for their engagement with the European Parliament.

Harry's address focused on building a digital future that works for children, titled Beyond Promises. He argued that safety checks should not become complicated when asked if technology can keep a child safe.

The Duke reiterated that children deserve to find friends, interests, and places where they feel understood online. He affirmed that his approach to life values prevention as the primary method for protecting youth from digital dangers.