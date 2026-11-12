Meghan Markle Supports Sandra Spitaels at Lost Screen Memorial in Brussels

The Duchess of Sussex comforts a Belgian mother at the European Parliament. The event highlights online safety challenges for youth.

The Duchess of Sussex engaged in a supportive embrace with Sandra Spitaels during the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament in Brussels this week. The memorial honors young people who have died due to their experiences online, a cause deeply championed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex through The Archewell Foundation Parent's Network.

Emotional Support During Memorial Event

Meghan Markle provided immediate comfort to Spitaels after the Belgian mother delivered a tearful speech on stage. Spitaels' son, Glenn, died by suicide in 2017 after a nude photograph of him was shared online and could not be removed. The duchess rose from the front row to hug the grieving mother, demonstrating personal engagement with the families affected by digital tragedies.

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Sandra Spitaels has since become a prominent campaigner for children's safety online. She organizes an annual 'Walk for Glenn' to raise funds for Child Focus, a Belgian charity dedicated to missing children. Her advocacy work aligns with the broader mission of the Archewell Foundation, which seeks to build safer digital communities for young people worldwide.

Duke Harry Delivers Keynote Address Alone

Prince Harry delivered a twenty-minute keynote speech at the event after Meghan Markle withdrew from public speaking at the last minute. Sources indicated that the duchess was emotionally unable to address the crowd due to recent personal challenges. Harry spoke from his perspective as a father, emphasizing the urgent need for preventative measures in digital design.

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The duke questioned why society struggles to make technology safe for children despite building extraordinary systems. He stated that safety must begin in design meetings long before a child picks up a phone. Harry highlighted how platforms deliberately capture children's thoughts and feelings through intimate data collection.

Global Impact of the Memorial Installation

The Lost Screen Memorial in Brussels features fifty screens resembling smartphones displaying photographs of youths lost to online dangers. This installation follows previous unveilings in New York in April last year, as well as displays in Los Angeles and Geneva. Each location has gathered families who have lost children to digital harms, creating a global network of awareness.

At the New York opening, Harry and Meghan held a private vigil with the fifty families commemorated in the installation. Meghan has previously spoken at the Geneva event, asking when children can enjoy technology without compromising their wellbeing. Her past remarks focused on algorithms and exploitative engagement designed to hold attention at any cost.

Harry addressed the audience as a parent standing alongside others like Sandra Spitaels, Megan, and Sewell. He noted that parents never imagined they would have reasons to be in such rooms. The duke's speech underscored the failure of current systems to prioritize child welfare over engagement metrics, a sentiment shared by all attendees and organizers.