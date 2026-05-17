Meghan Markle Supports WHO Event in Geneva with Daughter Lilibet

Meghan Markle attended the Lost Screen Memorial in Geneva hosted by WHO and Archewell Philanthropies, where she met with director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and global health leaders.

Meghan Markle enlisted her daughter Lilibet to help with her outfit as she traveled to Switzerland to meet with the World Health Organisation (WHO). The Duchess of Sussex wore an all-pink outfit with Lilibet sitting at her feet, accompanied by global health leaders, ministers, and families affected by online harm .

The event commemorated children lost to digital harm and online violence with the installation of 50 illuminated lightboxes. On Friday, her office emphasized the need for stronger global protections for children online





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Meghan Markle Daughter Lilibet World Health Organisation Swiss World Health Assembly Online Harm Children Online Memorial Virtual Screening Lilibet Meeting Princess Aurora And Cinderella

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