Meghan Markle 'Tense and Nervous' at Memorial Ceremony in Switzerland: Body Language Expert

Meghan Markle appeared unusually "tense and nervous" during a memorial ceremony in Switzerland on Sunday, according to a body language expert.

Meghan Markle appeared unusually " tense and nervous " during a poignant memorial ceremony in Switzerland on Sunday, according to a body language expert . She delivered a powerful speech about the importance of digital safety and mingled with members of the crowd after her speech.

The internet sensation also posed for selfies and accepted gifts from children who had been watching. The ceremony marked the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, and featured a poignant tribute to 50 children who died as a result of digital harm





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Meghan Markle Tense And Nervous Body Language Expert Memorial Ceremony Digital Safety World Health Organisation (WHO) Assembly

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