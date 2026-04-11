Meghan Markle to Headline Women's Retreat in Australia Amidst Royal Tour Preparations

Meghan Markle is set to headline a women-only retreat in Sydney, Australia, while also preparing for an upcoming tour with Prince Harry, raising questions about the couple's current public and commercial endeavors.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle , is set to headline a women-only retreat in Sydney, Australia , organized by the Her Best Life podcast. The retreat promises a variety of activities including yoga, sound healing, meditation, a psychologist-led session, a disco evening, a Q&A session with Meghan, and a gala dinner. Tickets for the three-day event are priced at approximately £1,400 for a standard ticket, with premium packages offering more direct access to Meghan costing up to £2,000.

Around 300 guests are expected to attend, and while the organizers claim tickets are sold out, some sources suggest otherwise. The event is scheduled to take place at the InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach. In anticipation of the event, organizer Gemma O'Neill shared her excitement after speaking with Meghan. O'Neill described her conversation with Meghan as 'real' and expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming event and the opportunity for attendees to connect with the Duchess.\Simultaneously, Prince Harry and Meghan are planning a tour of Australia. The couple will make joint appearances focusing on veterans and mental health, including a visit to a children's hospital and an Invictus Australia event on Sydney Harbour. Leaked operational planning notes for their upcoming trip Down Under, prepared by the couple's new PR boss Liam Maguire, have been circulated to select media. The itinerary includes stops in Melbourne, Canberra, and Sydney. The notes emphasize that the Australian taxpayer will not be funding the trip. While no longer working royals, the Sussexes' trip appears to resemble a royal tour in many respects. This comes after a petition was signed by over 35,000 Australians demanding that no taxpayer money be used for their visit. Additional activities on the itinerary include a solo visit by Meghan to a women's homelessness shelter and separate engagements for Prince Harry. The Mail is not revealing specific details regarding dates and times as per security reasons.\The separation of the Sussexes' official tour and Meghan's involvement in the 'Her Best Life' retreat suggests a deliberate distinction between their roles. While the official itinerary does not include the retreat, it's expected that their public engagements will be focused on their interests in veteran affairs, children's health, and mental health initiatives. This decision is seen as keeping these types of engagements separate from Meghan's lifestyle projects and is further highlighted by the organizer, Gemma O'Neill's, emotional and excited public response to the conversations with Meghan. The trip, in many ways, mirrors traditional royal tours, particularly in its focus on public appearances and charitable initiatives. However, the commercial aspect of Meghan's involvement in the 'Her Best Life' retreat underscores a new direction for the couple since they stepped back from royal duties and seek independence. The high cost of tickets and the inclusion of paid access to Meghan suggest a shift towards commercial ventures and personal brand building. The trip itself and the event are indicative of the way the couple are navigating their new life and the ways they are trying to maintain their public profile





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Meghan Markle Prince Harry Australia Retreat Royal Tour

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Cautious' Meghan scraps major plans to 'uphold the standards of the monarchy'Following the release of Prince Harry’s Spare, Meghan, 44, had considered writing her own memoir and received several lucrative publishing offers.

Read more »

CMAT Headline Show at LIDO Festival Canceled Due to Park ConditionsIrish singer CMAT's headline performance at the LIDO Festival in London has been canceled due to concerns about park conditions at Victoria Park. The festival, originally scheduled for June, has been rescheduled to a single date in August, with other artists like Father John Misty and Bombay Bicycle Club also unable to perform. Organizers cited the impact of a wet winter on the park's restoration efforts and offered refunds to ticket holders.

Read more »

Meghan Markle makes major decision as she tells Prince Harry: 'It’s time to move on'With their trip to Australia just days away, Meghan Markle is determined to start a new chapter - whether Prince Harry likes it or not. Read more on heat.

Read more »

Huge band announce Liverpool headline show to celebrate anniversaryThe show will mark the band's 20th anniversary

Read more »

Leaked Document Reveals Details of Prince Harry and Meghan's Upcoming Australian TripDetails of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming visit to Australia have been revealed, showcasing their plans for engagements focused on veterans, mental health, and community support. The itinerary, outlined in a leaked document, reveals efforts to manage media perception and maintain a focus on their charitable work.

Read more »

Sabrina Carpenter Shines at Coachella with a Dynamic Headline PerformanceSabrina Carpenter delivered a captivating headline performance on the first day of Coachella, showcasing her musical talent and stage presence with a mix of hit songs, intricate choreography, and engaging stagecraft. The performance included songs widely believed to be directed towards exes, and a memorable stage design.

Read more »