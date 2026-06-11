Meghan McCain Slams Jimmy Kimmel as Bad for the Country

Meghan McCain, the daughter of late U.S. Senator John McCain, slammed Jimmy Kimmel as bad for the country in reaction to the late night host's mockery of Spencer Pratt's loss in his run for mayor of Los Angeles.

Meghan McCain slammed Jimmy Kimmel as bad for the country in reaction to the late night host's mockery of Spencer Pratt 's loss in his run for mayor of Los Angeles.

'Jimmy Kimmel is a mean, heartless b*****d and no amount of on air crying will convince me or anyone else otherwise,' McCain, 41, said on X Wednesday. Meghan, the daughter of late U.S. Senator John McCain, said of Kimmel, 58: 'The day he is off air will be a better day for the country.

' The Phoenix, Arizona native made her remarks following Kimmel's monologue Tuesday, in which he recalled how Pratt - a Republican who had been endorsed by President Donald Trump - had vowed to vacate the area should he lose. After Pratt, 42, was eliminated in the primary opposite incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, 72, and city councilmember Nithya Raman, 44, Kimmel said he was willing to assist The Hills alum in his relocation plans.

'He clearly promised that if Karen Bass or Nithya Raman were elected mayor, he's going to move out of L.A. ,' the ABC host said.

'He said he was done with L.A. , and Spencer, if you're watching, we are so, so sorry to see you go.

' Meghan McCain, 41, slammed Jimmy Kimmel, 58, as bad for the country in reaction to the late night host's mockery of Spencer Pratt's loss in his run for mayor of Los Angeles. The daughter of late U.S. Senator John McCain jabbed at the late night host on X. The late night host said, 'You said you were going to go and I know things might be tight right now, especially out-of-state donation money is running out. Moving is expensive.

So to help you out we rented you a U-Haul.

' He added, 'We do know we're going to miss the hell out of you. You're a man of your word and you've got to go.

' Kimmel showed off how he had a U-Haul truck decorated with balloons, a cutout of Pratt looking upset and a sign reading, 'Just defeated. ' He said of the moving vehicle, 'Our staff spent the whole day decorating for you - and everybody will notice you and wave goodbye as you leave. ' Kimmel said he hoped Pratt and his spouse Heidi Montag would be 'happy wherever' they wound up.

Pratt was initially in position to advance in the Los Angeles mayoral primary, but fell behind both Bass and Raman amid an extended counting process. McCain's sharp comments drew a varied response on social media, as some agreed with the one-time panelist on The View in her assessment of Kimmel and his impact on American society. Kimmel in his monologue Tuesday recalled remarks Pratt made vowing to move if he lost.

He showed off how he had a U-Haul truck decorated with balloons to help Pratt move. The truck also featured a cutout of Pratt looking upset and a sign reading 'Just defeated.





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Meghan Mccain Jimmy Kimmel Spencer Pratt Los Angeles Mayoral Primary Karen Bass Nithya Raman Donald Trump Republican U-Haul Monologue Decorated U-Haul Truck Moving Vowing To Move Moving Is Expensive Helping With Relocation Missed Happy Wherever They Wound Up

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