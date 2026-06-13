Meghan's As Ever Brand Faces $5 Million Loss as Jam Stock Nears Expiration

The Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand As Ever is confronting a major financial threat: millions of dollars worth of jam, tea, and flower sprinkles are approaching their expiration dates, with sales too weak to clear inventory. After an explosive start with sell-out launches, Meghan massively increased production, but a steep drop in website traffic and consumer interest now risks leaving perishable goods unsold. The situation has forced a downgrade in fulfillment services and raises questions about the brand's sustainability.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has cultivated an image as an international philanthropist and style influencer through high-profile engagements, from a tour of Australia with Prince Harry to a speaking engagement in Geneva on teen online safety.

Her social media regularly showcases an aspirational brand of motherhood with carefully curated images of her children. However, a significant crisis threatens the commercial viability of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, centered on the looming expiration of perishable goods-particularly her line of jams, teas, and flower sprinkles. Analysis indicates these items are set to expire simultaneously by the end of next summer, raising the specter of massive financial losses estimated at over $5 million on jams alone.

The Duchess drastically scaled up production after initial sell-out successes, ordering a million jars following brisk early sales, but demand has since plummeted. Website traffic to As Ever has dropped sharply, by as much as 33% between January and April according to Newsweek, correlating with a decline in her personal popularity. In a cost-cutting move, she has switched fulfillment services from Snow Commerce to Shopify, a platform more commonly used by small businesses.

The short shelf lives of her food products-jams and teas last about two years, cake mixes only six months-mean that unless sales surge dramatically, unsold stock will spoil, turning her venture into a costly misstep despite its polished public presentation





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Meghan Markle As Ever Brand Jam Expiration Lifestyle Brand Financial Loss Prince Harry Shelf Life Product Sales Website Traffic Drop

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