Meghan's As Ever Collaborates with Clevr Blends Despite Recipe Mix-Up

The Duchess of Sussex's As Ever brand has partnered with Clevr Blends for a Strawberry Matcha Set, yet the wellness brand's own recipe recommends a competitor's strawberry preserves, causing awkward fan reactions.

Earlier this week, the Duchess of Sussex unveiled her new matcha collaboration with Hannah Mendoza , who co-founded the wellness drinks brand Clevr Blends , which Meghan invested in after quitting the Royal Family.

But when shoppers visit the brand's Strawberry Jam Cold Foam Matcha Latte recipe on the Clevr Blends' website, it tells customers to mix in Bonne Maman preserves rather than As Ever's Strawberry spread. Meghan, 44, who lives in Montecito, has been an investor in California-based Clevr Blends since December 2020 and even appeared as a background extra in an Instagram advert for the company in 2023.

Taking their partnership one step further on Tuesday, Meghan revealed that her lifestyle company, As Ever, created 'The Strawberry Matcha Set' in collaboration with Clevr Blends. One might expect then that Clevr Blends would encourage its customer base in the direction of Meghan's As Ever products - but its Strawberry Matcha Latte instead tells shoppers to use one to two tablespoons of Bonne Maman Strawberry Preserves in creating the 'dreamy, creamy, and fruity fusion'.

Fans branded the apparent blunder 'awkward', adding: 'Oopsie' and 'You can't make this stuff up.

' Meghan explained that she has 'proudly supported' the co-founder and CEO of Clevr Blends 'for years' while sharing a picture of the pair on her Instagram Stories this week. 'I've proudly supported Hannah and Clevr Blends for so many years now,' Meghan captioned the snap. 'Thrilled about this collaboration with one of my favourite gals and two of my favourite brands.

' The Duchess of Sussex collaborated with Clevr Blends earlier this week - but the brand encourages its shoppers to use Bonne Maman Preserves with its matcha - and not As Ever's spread Clevr is a wellness brand that specialises in oat-milk 'Super Lattes' enriched with adaptogens, probiotics, and reishi mushrooms. Reposting Meghan's story, Hannah wrote how 'nothing compares to having badass women in your life that lift you up' and that the 'collab' with As Ever is now live.

A spokesperson for Meghan confirmed in December 2020 that she had invested an undisclosed sum in Clevr Blends, which has a range of lattes that come in powder form. Around the time, the former senior royal used her connections to promote the company, which was founded in January 2019 and is run by University of California, Santa Barbara graduate Hannah, by sending a basket of products to her neighbour, Oprah Winfrey.

Three years later, the former Suits actress made a cameo as an intern for Clevr Blends in a social media ad for the company. The Duchess could be seen stacking boxes, making hot drinks and working on a computer in the commercial, while Hannah Mendoza walks around the company's HQ and thanks the team for all their hard work in 2023.

At one point, Meghan comically failed to fist bump another member of the team in the final shot as she walks off camera, leading to everyone bursting out laughing before the video ends. Clevr Blends posted the video on Instagram with the caption: 'Damn, you're keeping us BUSY right now! Had to call in some reinforcements.

California-based Clevr Blends encourages its customers to pair its matcha with Bonne Maman Preserves 'So grateful for the immense love and support this year- thanks for helping us keep the latte-loving dream alive, and thriving!xo' According to Meghan's As Ever website, the two brands teamed up to create a 'seasonal' set because they have a 'shared love of joyful morning rituals'. For $56, customers will receive Clevr's blend of ceremonial-grade matcha and functional ingredients, Meghan's Strawberry Spread, and flower sprinkles to 'add beauty to each bite'.

The launch of As Ever's limited-time collaboration with Clevr Blends comes days after Meghan gushed over her best friend Kelly McKee Zajfen's newborn baby on Instagram. Posting on social media ahead of the King's official birthday, Meghan shared the image to her Stories taken during a visit to her friend, Alliance of Moms co-founder Kelly, who gave birth to Jack Oliver Zajfen earlier this year.

Unlike Kelly, Meghan typically hides her children, Archie, seven, and five-year-old Lilibet's faces when posting about them on social media. However, following her friend's approach, she posted newborn Jack's features in the photo, in which she's pictured embracing the baby and pecking him on his head.

'We know I love a redhead,' the Duchess wrote alongside the image, before joking: 'And let me stop you before they start, no it's not his baby. ' Her close friend Kelly, a former model, announced she was expecting Jack in November last year, after tragically losing her 9-year-old son in July 2022, after he contracted a viral illness.

Meghan added a second picture of her fellow California mother, whom she has been friends with for 20 years, smiling alongside Jack, saying: 'Love you @heartmom.





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Meghan Markle As Ever Clevr Blends Hannah Mendoza Strawberry Matcha Bonne Maman Collaboration Wellness Drinks Recipe Duchess Of Sussex

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meghan Markle Launches Strawberry Matcha Set with Clevr BlendsMeghan Markle announces a new matcha collaboration with Clevr Blends, featuring a seasonal set with ceremonial-grade matcha, strawberry spread, and flower sprinkles. The Duchess, an investor since 2020, highlights her friendship with co-founder Hannah Mendoza.

Read more »

Over 400 Pupils Participate in First-Ever Retail Entrepreneurship Awards at The Centre, LivingstonMore than 400 second-year pupils from two schools took part in the inaugural Retail Entrepreneurship Awards, creating innovative campaign ideas for The Centre, Livingston. Winners were recognized for innovative and sustainable campaigns, with all participants receiving certificates.

Read more »

Ramipril, painkiller and blood pressure drug alert in 'worst ever shortages'Pharmacies are running out of drugs used in cancer and epliepsy treatment

Read more »

Royal Ascot Ladies Day Blends Hollywood, Aristocracy, and Heatwave AlertsRoyal Ascot's Ladies Day featured Stanley Tucci and the Earl of Snowdon's girlfriend among the royal carriage procession, while the UK faces a serious amber heat alert for a six-day heatwave. The event highlighted fashion, royal presence, historical ties to the kidnapped horse Shergar, and severe weather warnings.

Read more »