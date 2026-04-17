Meghan's Bondi Outfit Sales Spark Controversy: Critics Cite 'Commercialization of Royal Brand'

The Duchess of Sussex's choice to have her outfit from a sensitive visit to Bondi terror attack survivors immediately listed for sale online, with her receiving a commission, has ignited widespread criticism. Experts and commentators are highlighting this as a stark example of the Sussexes' efforts to commercialize their royal brand, raising concerns within Buckingham Palace about the perception of profiting from royal associations.

The Duchess of Sussex's ensemble worn during a visit to meet survivors of the Bondi terror attack is now available for purchase on a fashion website that offers her a commission on sales. Her husband, Prince Harry , is also featured in promotional materials on the OneOff platform, highlighting his wife's attire from the Sydney beach engagement. The advertised items include a $440 blue and white striped Matteau shirt, $139 white sailor jeans, and $298 Freda Salvador trainers.

Additionally, Meghan's $198 Brochu Walker sunglasses and a $950 brown suede bag from the event are also listed. OneOff's sales commission structure ranges from 10% to 25% per item sold, and Meghan is understood to receive a portion of these earnings as she is an investor in the AI-powered fashion business.

During the visit, the Duchess appeared visibly affected as she listened to the harrowing accounts of individuals who experienced the antisemitic massacre in December, which resulted in 15 fatalities. She also shared an embrace with Jessica Chapnik Kahn, a survivor who protected her young daughter while attending a Hanukkah party. The couple also engaged with first responders, including lifeguards present on the beach during the attack.

All of Meghan's outfits from her Australian tour have consistently been uploaded to OneOff almost immediately after her appearances, including the one worn at Bondi on Friday. This practice has drawn criticism, with some deeming it the most overt demonstration of Harry and Meghan's strategy to monetize their royal connections. Royal expert Richard Palmer commented that the online sale of her Bondi outfit reflects poorly on the Sussexes and is likely a cause for concern within the Royal Family. He stated that this situation represents a stark example of their efforts to commercialize their royal brand and could prompt further discussions about the potential revocation of their royal titles, drawing a parallel to the situation with Prince Andrew.

While the palace can assert that this does not directly involve the institution as they are not publicly funded, any perception of profiting from royal status reflects negatively on the monarchy as a whole. Meghan's OneOff page, branded as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, showcases numerous photographs of her, including images from her recent Australian tour, all linked to purchase her outfits. OneOff is an AI-driven fashion platform designed to allow users to shop celebrity-inspired looks. Verified celebrities like Meghan can earn affiliate revenue through fan purchases.

The current revenue sharing model involves a 10% to 25% commission from the retailer to OneOff, which is then shared with the celebrity creator. While the exact expected earnings for Meghan are undisclosed, the company has stated her motivation for investing stems from her passion for fashion and a desire to support designers she admires. On the crowded Bondi beach, before meeting survivors of the late 2025 terrorist attack that claimed 15 lives, Harry was seen embracing an individual in brightly patterned swimwear.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared deeply moved as they conversed with Jessica Chapnik Kahn, who, along with her daughter, was shielded by Ms. Chapnik Kahn during the attack. Ms. Chapnik Kahn described meeting the couple as an honor and emphasized the global issue of hate, finding their connection on an emotional level to be very special. The couple removed their shoes to walk on the sand and engage with volunteer first responders from the Bondi Surf Bathers' Life Saving Club.

They were also pictured speaking with Elon Zizerb, a survivor of the Bondi beach terror attack, and Meghan was photographed meeting Romi Arnott and her infant daughter, Sophie. Ms. Chapnik Kahn recounted the terrifying moments when gunshots erupted, and her desperate attempt to reach the beach for safety, realizing the immediate danger.





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