Meghan Trainor Addresses Ashley Tisdale's 'Toxic' Mom Group Drama: 'Felt Bad for Ashley'

Singer Meghan Trainor has spoken out about the alleged 'toxic' dynamics within a celebrity mom group, offering her perspective on the fallout involving Ashley Tisdale. Trainor expressed empathy for Tisdale's feelings of exclusion and suggested miscommunication played a role, while also revealing that Tisdale apologized for her name being involved in the public discussion. The pop star has also been busy with her music career and recently welcomed her third child via surrogate.

Meghan Trainor has addressed the much-discussed fallout within a celebrity mom group , clarifying her relationship with Ashley Tisdale . Earlier this year, Tisdale, 40, penned an essay detailing her feelings of exclusion and hurt from members of her social circle, ultimately choosing to disengage from the group via a text message stating her discomfort with perceived high school dynamics.

Trainor, 32, who is believed to have been part of the group, indicated that there are no lingering negative feelings between her and Tisdale. She expressed empathy for Tisdale's experience, telling Us Weekly that she felt bad for her friend's sadness and attributed the situation to miscommunication and confusion. Trainor stated her well wishes for everyone involved, emphasizing a desire for understanding rather than conflict. The Made You Look singer also revealed that Tisdale had reached out to her, apologizing for Trainor's name being drawn into the public discussion. Trainor responded with grace, acknowledging the media's propensity for generating gossip and sensationalism. Amidst the online speculation and media attention surrounding Tisdale's essay, Trainor took a lighthearted approach to the situation. She shared a playful TikTok video that depicted her reacting to the perceived mom group drama, soundtracked by her song Still Don't Care, a track from her upcoming album Toy With Me. This demonstrated Trainor's personal coping mechanism, using humor and her music to navigate the public discourse. She also confided that she has not seen Tisdale or other friends from the group in a considerable amount of time, humorously admitting to being a 'bad mom friend' for not attending recent gatherings. Trainor mentioned that her last attempt to reconnect was by treating the group to dinner about a year prior, as a way to apologize for her absence. Tisdale's original essay elaborated on the difficulties of navigating friendships within a group of mothers, describing how group dynamics can devolve into toxic behaviors and mean-girl tactics, even without inherently malicious individuals. She cited instances of being left out of group chats and social events, often discovering these plans through social media, which led to feelings of alienation and being frozen out of the perceived community she believed she had found. Trainor's perspective offers a more conciliatory view on the situation, suggesting that the public narrative may have amplified underlying issues. While Tisdale's essay highlighted specific instances of exclusion, such as being seated far from others at a dinner party, Trainor's comments imply a less confrontational interpretation. The former Disney star's account detailed feeling like an outsider, observing subtle but significant ways in which she was excluded. The group in question was widely believed to include other prominent figures like Hilary Duff, Gaby Dalkin, and Mandy Moore, adding a layer of celebrity intrigue to the unfolding drama. In the midst of these personal events, Trainor has also been occupied with her burgeoning career and family life. She has been actively promoting her forthcoming seventh album and the accompanying Get In Girl Tour. Furthermore, she recently welcomed her third child, a daughter named Mikey Moon Trainor, born via surrogate in January 2026. Trainor has openly discussed the decision to use surrogacy, explaining that it was the safest and most viable option for her and her husband, Daryl Sabara, to expand their family, expressing immense gratitude for the medical professionals and the surrogate who made this dream a reality





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