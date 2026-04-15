Meghan Trainor Addresses Ashley Tisdale's 'Toxic' Mom Group Drama: 'No Love Lost'

Meghan Trainor opens up about the fallout from Ashley Tisdale's public departure from a mom group, expressing empathy and clarifying her own relationship with Tisdale amidst the drama.

Meghan Trainor has addressed the fallout from a supposed 'toxic' mom group, clarifying her current relationship with Ashley Tisdale . Earlier this year, Tisdale, 40, published an essay detailing her feelings of exclusion and eventual departure from a group of mom friends. She described a dynamic that devolved into mean-girl behavior, leading her to send a group text stating the situation was too high school for her and she no longer wished to participate.

Trainor, 32, who is believed to have been part of this group, expressed empathy for Tisdale, stating that she felt bad for her friend's sadness and that the situation likely stemmed from miscommunication and confusion. Trainor conveyed that there were no hard feelings between them and she wished everyone involved the best. She also revealed that Tisdale had reached out to her, apologizing for Trainor's name being drawn into the public drama. Trainor responded by dismissing the situation as the world being a silly, crazy place where people simply want something to discuss. Amidst the online discussion surrounding Tisdale's essay, Trainor humorously acknowledged the situation on TikTok, overlaying a clip of herself with her song Still Don't Care, the lead single from her new album Toy With Me. Trainor admitted that she hadn't seen Tisdale or her other mom friends in a significant amount of time, even joking that she had been a 'bad mom friend' and hadn't seen them in about a year. Her last gesture of goodwill was buying the group dinner as an apology for her absence. Tisdale's essay provided extensive details about her experiences within the mom group, highlighting how group text chains excluded members and invitations to hangouts were not extended. She recounted moments of feeling deliberately left out, citing instances where she discovered group activities through social media. One particularly poignant memory involved being seated at the far end of a dinner table, away from the other women, solidifying her feeling of being frozen out and excluded. The circle of friends Tisdale reportedly fell out with, in addition to Trainor, was thought to include actresses Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore, as well as influencer Gaby Dalkin. While navigating this personal drama, Trainor has also been actively promoting her upcoming seventh album and its accompanying tour, Get In Girl Tour. On a personal note, Trainor welcomed her third child, a daughter named Mikey Moon Trainor, in January 2026, born via a surrogate. She expressed profound gratitude to the medical teams and the surrogate for making their dream of expanding their family a reality. Trainor later elaborated on the decision to use surrogacy, explaining that after extensive discussions with doctors, it was determined to be the safest route for her and her husband, Daryl Sabara, to grow their family further. This option was not their initial preference, but they are deeply appreciative of its availability





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