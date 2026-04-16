Meghan Trainor Cancels Nationwide Get In Girl Tour Amidst Family and Album Commitments

Meghan Trainor has announced the immediate cancellation of her upcoming Get In Girl Tour, citing the overwhelming demands of releasing a new album, preparing for the tour, and welcoming a new baby. The singer apologizes to fans and promises a return in the future.

Pop sensation Meghan Trainor has unexpectedly halted her highly anticipated Get In Girl Tour, originally scheduled to commence in just two months. The 32-year-old artist, who has recently been open about undergoing intensive therapy to strengthen her marriage, shared this significant announcement with her devoted fanbase via her Instagram stories on Thursday. The tour, which was slated to feature 32 dates across North America, was set to begin on June 12 in Missouri.

Trainor's message to her followers explained the rationale behind this difficult choice, stating, After a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations, I've made the difficult decision to cancel The Get In Girl Tour. She elaborated on the immense pressures she is currently navigating, explaining, Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take right now. The Grammy-winning musician emphasized her immediate need to focus on her home life, prioritizing being present for her growing family. Trainor acknowledged the inevitable disappointment her fans will feel, expressing her sincere apologies for this cancellation. She firmly believes, however, that canceling the summer tour is the right decision for her family and for her at this current juncture. Despite the setback, Trainor offered a heartfelt promise to her supporters, assuring them of her intention to return soon and expressing her eagerness for them to experience her latest musical offerings. Her seventh studio album, Toy With Me, is scheduled for release later this month on April 24. She concluded her message with a statement of pride in her upcoming work and profound gratitude for the unwavering love and support she consistently receives from her fans





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Meghan Trainor Tour Cancellation New Album Family Music Industry

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meghan Trainor Addresses Ashley Tisdale's 'Toxic' Mom Group Drama: 'Felt Bad for Ashley'Singer Meghan Trainor has spoken out about the alleged 'toxic' dynamics within a celebrity mom group, offering her perspective on the fallout involving Ashley Tisdale. Trainor expressed empathy for Tisdale's feelings of exclusion and suggested miscommunication played a role, while also revealing that Tisdale apologized for her name being involved in the public discussion. The pop star has also been busy with her music career and recently welcomed her third child via surrogate.

Read more »

Meghan Trainor Addresses Ashley Tisdale's 'Toxic' Mom Group Drama: 'No Love Lost'Meghan Trainor opens up about the fallout from Ashley Tisdale's public departure from a mom group, expressing empathy and clarifying her own relationship with Tisdale amidst the drama.

Read more »

Prince Harry and Meghan 'positioning themselves as heirs' as 'faux royal' tour continuesDespite not being an official royal tour, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claiming they were “obviously positioning themselves as heirs”.

Read more »

Sick personal trainer caged for raping and choking girl he met at gymNicholas Grannell, 27, attacked the then 16-year-old victim whom he met at the gym he worked at when he was assigned as her personal trainer.

Read more »

Meghan Trainor Reveals Heavy Therapy and Marriage Counseling to Save Marriage Amidst Parenting ChallengesSinger Meghan Trainor shares her journey through intensive therapy and marriage counseling, highlighting how the demands of parenting strained her relationship with husband Daryl Sabara. The couple prioritized their marriage, learning that open communication and addressing arguments are key to a healthy, strong partnership.

Read more »

Meghan Trainor Reveals Intensive Marriage Therapy Amid Parenting and Health ChallengesMeghan Trainor shares that she and her husband, Daryl Sabara, underwent extensive marriage counseling to address marital strain caused by parenting demands and individual health concerns, ultimately strengthening their relationship.

Read more »