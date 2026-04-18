Meghan Trainor Cancels Tour, Sells Mansion Amidst Family Focus

Pop star Meghan Trainor has canceled her upcoming tour and sold her mansion, citing the need to focus on her family and newborn child. The singer was seen working out shortly after these major announcements.

Pop sensation Meghan Trainor was observed out and about in the Los Angeles area on Friday, a day after a whirlwind of significant personal and professional decisions. The 32-year-old artist, known for her upbeat anthems, was seen engaging in a vigorous workout session with her personal trainer, Bella Malibu.

This intense physical activity followed closely on the heels of two major announcements: the cancellation of her highly anticipated Get In Girl tour and the successful sale of her Los Angeles mansion for a substantial $6.8 million. During her outing, Trainor was photographed in the Encino neighborhood, engrossed in a phone conversation. She sported a casual yet stylish ensemble, featuring red leggings paired with a cranberry-colored crew neck sweatshirt. Her attire was complemented by a pair of thin-framed eyeglasses, ribbed white socks, and white sneakers. Trainor's signature long, straight, and glossy blonde hair cascaded down her back, framing a makeup-free face. The timing of these events is particularly noteworthy. The decision to cancel the 33-date Get In Girl tour, which was set to feature special guests Icona Pop and her brother Ryan Trainor, comes just three months after Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, welcomed their third child, a daughter named Mikey Moon. In a candid social media post, Trainor explained the reasoning behind her tour cancellation, citing the immense pressures of balancing a new album release, tour preparations, and the demands of a growing family. She stated that the combined responsibilities had become overwhelming, necessitating her presence at home to focus on her children. The tour, scheduled to run from June 12 to August 15, was a significant undertaking, and its abrupt cancellation was met with understanding and support from many fans, though Trainor acknowledged the potential disappointment. She reassured her 18 million followers that she would return soon and expressed pride in her upcoming album, Toy With Me, slated for release on April 24. Trainor's dedication to fitness was previously highlighted when she told People magazine last fall that she planned to undergo dance lessons and prioritize her physical well-being for the tour. Videos shared by her trainer, Bella Malibu, showcased Trainor working on her upper body strength, hinting at her commitment to a rigorous performance schedule. The pop star's personal life has also been a subject of recent discussion. Earlier this week, Trainor revealed that she and her husband had engaged in intensive therapy to navigate the period leading up to the birth of their daughter, who was born via surrogate in January. She shared that marriage counseling had become a crucial tool for their relationship, especially with young children in the household, emphasizing the importance of communication and shared realities. The sale of her mansion, a sprawling 14,164 square foot estate purchased in 2020 for $6.6 million, further indicates a period of significant transition for the artist. The property was listed and sold within a remarkably short period, underscoring the swift nature of these recent life changes. Trainor's candidness about her marriage therapy, particularly during the creation of her new album, offers a glimpse into the personal challenges and triumphs that inform her artistry and life decisions





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