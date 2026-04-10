Meghan Trainor Defends Surrogate Decision Amid Backlash

Meghan Trainor addresses criticism surrounding the birth of her daughter via surrogate, sharing her emotional response to online negativity and defending her decision on Kylie Kelce's podcast.

Meghan Trainor has opened up about the criticism she faced after announcing the birth of her third child, a daughter named Mikey Moon, via surrogate earlier this year. The singer, known for her hit song 'Mother,' discussed the backlash during an appearance on Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast. Trainor admitted that the negative comments and online criticism caused her significant emotional distress, leading her to shed 'clouds of tears every night.

' However, she stood firm in her decision, emphasizing that using a surrogate was the safest and healthiest way for her family to grow. She shared insights into her thought process during the period of intense scrutiny, revealing her concerns about how the criticism might affect her newborn daughter. \Trainor explained that she was able to be 'more present' after Mikey's birth because she did not have to recover from a C-section, a procedure that often requires a lengthy hospital stay and extensive recovery at home. She described her initial worries, stating, 'Oh, they hate me now. They ain't going to like this.' She further addressed the specific criticisms she received, including accusations that she was pretending to have given birth when she posted a picture of herself holding her daughter in a hospital gown. She responded to these claims with a mixture of bewilderment and defiance, noting that the hospital gown was standard procedure and that she ultimately did not care about the opinions of those who misunderstood her situation. Trainor was very thankful for the support of her team, her therapist and her husband Daryl Sabara during this difficult time. She found solace in the unwavering support of her husband, her team and her therapist, who helped her navigate the negativity. Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara, whom she married in 2018, are also parents to two other sons, Riley and Barry. \In addition to addressing the criticism, Trainor spoke positively about her experience with the surrogate, whom she described as 'amazing' and 'just a champ.' She highlighted the strong bond she formed with her surrogate and expressed gratitude for her role in bringing Mikey Moon into the world. Trainor also mentioned that her two sons, Riley and Barry, were excited about the arrival of their baby sister and even helped choose her middle name. She concluded by expressing her joy in enjoying family time with her loved ones. Kylie Kelce offered her support to Trainor. Kelce expressed her support, emphasizing that Trainor made an intentional decision to grow her family and that the most important thing was the happiness and health of the family. Kelce emphasized that Trainor didn’t have to compromise her own health to achieve her goal. Trainor's experience highlights the complexities of modern parenthood, the challenges of navigating public opinion, and the importance of prioritizing the well-being of the family. The singer’s decision, while met with criticism, was ultimately a decision rooted in safety and the desire to expand her family. The experience underscores the need for empathy and understanding in discussions surrounding reproductive choices and family planning





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