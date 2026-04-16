Meghan Trainor Postpones 'Get In Girl Tour' Citing Family Priorities

Pop sensation Meghan Trainor has unexpectedly cancelled her upcoming 'Get In Girl Tour', scheduled to begin in June. The singer cited the overwhelming demands of releasing new music, preparing for a national tour, and managing her growing family as reasons for the difficult decision. Trainor expressed her apologies to fans and promised a return in the future, coinciding with the release of her seventh studio album.

Meghan Trainor , the acclaimed artist behind chart-topping hits, has made the sudden and significant decision to cancel her highly anticipated 'Get In Girl Tour'. This nationwide excursion, which was slated to commence in just two months, has been abruptly halted, leaving fans surprised and disappointed.

The 32-year-old singer, who recently shared insights into her personal life, including undergoing extensive therapy to strengthen her marriage, conveyed this news to her dedicated fanbase via a heartfelt message on her Instagram stories this past Thursday. The 'All About That Bass' star had an extensive itinerary planned, with the tour scheduled to launch on June 12th in Missouri, followed by an additional 32 performances spread across North America. In her candid statement, Trainor articulated the profound reflection and challenging discussions that led to this difficult choice. She explained, 'After a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations, I've made the difficult decision to cancel The Get In Girl Tour.' The confluence of responsibilities proved to be an insurmountable challenge for the artist at this juncture. Trainor elaborated on the immense pressure, stating, 'Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take right now.' Her primary focus, she emphasized, needs to be on her family and ensuring she can be present and attentive to her loved ones during this significant period. The image accompanying the news showed Meghan Trainor in Los Angeles in 2025, a stark contrast to the immediate tour cancellation. Trainor acknowledged the inevitable disappointment her fans would experience and offered a sincere apology. 'I know this will come as a disappointment to my fans, and I am so sorry to let you down,' she wrote. She unequivocally stated that cancelling the summer tour was the most appropriate course of action for her family and herself at this precise moment. Despite the cancellation, Trainor extended a promise to her supporters, assuring them of her intention to return to the stage and to share her new music. 'I sent a promise to my fans that I plans to be back soon and can't wait for you to hear this new record,' she conveyed. The singer is gearing up for the release of her seventh studio album, 'Toy With Me', which is scheduled to drop later this month on April 24th. She expressed immense pride in her upcoming work and deep gratitude for the unwavering love and support she consistently receives from her fans. 'I'm so proud of it, and I'm endlessly grateful for your love and support always,' Trainor concluded, reinforcing her connection with her audience despite the tour's postponement





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Meghan Trainor Tour Cancellation New Album Family Life Music Industry

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meghan Trainor Addresses Ashley Tisdale's 'Toxic' Mom Group Drama: 'Felt Bad for Ashley'Singer Meghan Trainor has spoken out about the alleged 'toxic' dynamics within a celebrity mom group, offering her perspective on the fallout involving Ashley Tisdale. Trainor expressed empathy for Tisdale's feelings of exclusion and suggested miscommunication played a role, while also revealing that Tisdale apologized for her name being involved in the public discussion. The pop star has also been busy with her music career and recently welcomed her third child via surrogate.

Read more »

Meghan Trainor Addresses Ashley Tisdale's 'Toxic' Mom Group Drama: 'No Love Lost'Meghan Trainor opens up about the fallout from Ashley Tisdale's public departure from a mom group, expressing empathy and clarifying her own relationship with Tisdale amidst the drama.

Read more »

Prince Harry States Royal Role 'Killed' Mother; Meghan Reveals Decade of Online AbuseOn day three of their Australian tour, Prince Harry expressed his lifelong reluctance to be a working royal, believing it contributed to his mother Princess Diana's death. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle disclosed enduring ten years of severe online bullying and trolling. The couple also discussed mental health and social media's dangers with students.

Read more »

Meghan Trainor Reveals Heavy Therapy and Marriage Counseling to Save Marriage Amidst Parenting ChallengesSinger Meghan Trainor shares her journey through intensive therapy and marriage counseling, highlighting how the demands of parenting strained her relationship with husband Daryl Sabara. The couple prioritized their marriage, learning that open communication and addressing arguments are key to a healthy, strong partnership.

Read more »

Meghan Trainor Reveals Intensive Marriage Therapy Amid Parenting and Health ChallengesMeghan Trainor shares that she and her husband, Daryl Sabara, underwent extensive marriage counseling to address marital strain caused by parenting demands and individual health concerns, ultimately strengthening their relationship.

Read more »

Meghan Trainor Cancels Nationwide Get In Girl Tour Amidst Family and Album CommitmentsMeghan Trainor has announced the immediate cancellation of her upcoming Get In Girl Tour, citing the overwhelming demands of releasing a new album, preparing for the tour, and welcoming a new baby. The singer apologizes to fans and promises a return in the future.

Read more »