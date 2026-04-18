Meghan Trainor Prioritizes Family Amid Tour Cancellation and Mansion Sale

Pop sensation Meghan Trainor was observed in Los Angeles following a demanding schedule that included a rigorous workout, the cancellation of her highly anticipated tour, and the sale of her Encino mansion for a substantial sum. The singer cited the overwhelming demands of balancing a new album release, tour preparations, and her growing family as the reason for stepping back, emphasizing her need to be present for her children. Trainor recently welcomed her third child and has been open about her commitment to her family's well-being, even engaging in marriage counseling to navigate the challenges of raising young children.

Pop superstar Meghan Trainor was spotted maintaining her fitness routine in Los Angeles on Friday, engaging in a demanding workout session with personal trainer Bella Malibu. This activity followed an exceptionally demanding Thursday for the 32-year-old artist, who had just announced the cancellation of her entire Get In Girl tour and the sale of her Encino residence for a reported $6.8 million.

During her workout, Trainor, clad in vibrant red leggings and a cranberry-colored crew neck sweatshirt, was seen engrossed in a phone conversation. Her attire also included ribbed white socks and white sneakers, complementing her makeup-free appearance, with her signature long, glossy blonde hair cascading down her back. The decision to cancel the 33-date Get In Girl tour, which was set to feature special guests Icona Pop and Trainor's brother, Ryan Trainor, comes just three months after the singer and her husband, Daryl Sabara, welcomed their third child, a daughter named Mikey Moon. Trainor publicly explained her difficult decision via social media, stating that the combination of releasing a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and nurturing their expanding family of five had become an unmanageable undertaking. She expressed a clear need to prioritize her home life and be fully present for her children at this crucial time. The tour, originally scheduled to run from June 12 to August 15, was met with disappointment from her devoted fanbase. Trainor conveyed her sincerest apologies for the letdown in a heartfelt note shared on her Instagram story, acknowledging that while it would be a disappointment, it was ultimately the correct decision for her and her family. She reassured her 18 million followers of her commitment to returning soon and expressed her eagerness for them to hear her new record, Toy With Me, which is slated for release on April 24. She proudly stated her immense pride in the upcoming album and her unending gratitude for the unwavering love and support from her fans. Further details regarding Trainor's personal life were revealed earlier in the week. She disclosed that she and her husband, Daryl Sabara, had actively engaged in intensive therapy sessions while anticipating the arrival of their daughter, who was born via surrogate in January. The All About That Bass singer quietly finalized the sale of her expansive 14,164 square foot estate on Thursday for $6,835,000. She had acquired the property in 2020 from rapper Doug Jordan for $6.6 million. Trainor elaborated on the importance of therapy in her relationship, stating that she and Sabara had begun marriage counseling to address minor arguments and ensure they were on the same page, especially with the demands of raising young children. She emphasized that the pressures of a growing family can inadvertently push a marriage to the background, leading to misunderstandings. The singer's commitment to her family and well-being is evident in her recent actions. Her choice to cancel the tour and focus on her children reflects a profound prioritization of her personal life over her professional commitments during this transitional period. Trainor's frankness about her marital therapy underscores the challenges many couples face when balancing careers and family. She advocated for marriage counseling, highlighting its effectiveness in fostering open communication and mutual understanding, particularly during the demanding stages of raising young children. The singer's journey underscores the complexities of modern celebrity life, where personal and professional spheres often intersect, requiring difficult but necessary choices to maintain balance and well-being





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