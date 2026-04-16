Meghan Trainor Reveals Heavy Therapy and Marriage Counseling to Save Marriage Amidst Parenting Challenges

Singer Meghan Trainor shares her journey through intensive therapy and marriage counseling, highlighting how the demands of parenting strained her relationship with husband Daryl Sabara. The couple prioritized their marriage, learning that open communication and addressing arguments are key to a healthy, strong partnership.

Pop superstar Meghan Trainor has openly shared that she and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara , have been actively engaged in intensive therapy sessions to strengthen their marriage. The couple, who are parents to three young children, revealed that the demands of parenting had inadvertently led to their relationship taking a backseat.

Trainor, 32, candidly admitted that a series of arguments prompted them to seek professional help, turning to marriage counseling to navigate the challenges of their busy family life. The Grammy-winning artist, known for her hit song All About That Bass, spoke about her journey during a recent interview with Us Weekly, coinciding with the promotion of her upcoming seventh studio album, Toy With Me, set for release on April 24. She stated, "I'm in heavy therapy. I was in marriage counseling while doing this album." Trainor emphasized the transformative effect of their therapeutic work, noting, "We are so good now that I recommend it to everyone." She elaborated on the common pitfall for couples with young children, explaining, "That's where having the young kids, we learned, one through five, your marriage gets pushed to the side, and then you're like: 'Why are we fighting? We're on the same team.'" The couple initiated marriage counseling after realizing that even minor disagreements were escalating. "We started marriage counseling because we realized when we were even having little, tiny arguments," Trainor shared. "We were living in full different realities. We would even say in our fights, 'Hey, we're not even fighting about the same thing.'" To foster a healthier dynamic, Trainor and Sabara have established a new practice: they now ensure that no argument goes unresolved before bedtime. Communication, she stressed, is paramount. They make a conscious effort to address issues thoroughly and avoid letting resentments fester. "You just can't hold anything in because it builds resentment, and resentment is a relationship killer," she explained. The positive outcomes of their dedication to therapy are evident. Trainor reported that their relationship is now significantly more robust, and arguments have become rare. "Now we can look at each other and read each other's minds," she said with a smile. "We never bicker anymore, and we're always there for each other on a different level." This revelation follows Trainor's earlier discussions about navigating external pressures. She previously credited her husband and their therapist for providing crucial support when she faced online criticism regarding her weight loss and her decision to use a surrogate for the birth of her daughter, Mikey. During an appearance on the Not Gonna Lie podcast, Trainor recounted the emotional toll of the online negativity. "I knew fully – because it was after all the hate I was already getting for changing, just for looking different because I took care of myself – so I was like, 'Oh, they hate me now. They ain't going to like this.'" She described experiencing overwhelming worry, stating, "And it was a cloud of tears every night of just worry." Her primary concern was for her daughter's well-being. "I want my daughter to come to this world and not everyone attack her for the way she got here." Trainor expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from her professional team and her husband, who famously declared, "Everyone can suck our a**." The decision to welcome their third child, Mikey, via surrogacy was also a complex one, driven by Trainor's personal health challenges. She explained the heart-wrenching process, sharing, "And I was struggling with my health and almost towards an autoimmune disease. So there's so many conversations back and forth. Then we were like, the safest way is to do it through a surrogate.





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