Meghan Trainor Reveals Intensive Marriage Therapy Amid Parenting and Health Challenges

Meghan Trainor shares that she and her husband, Daryl Sabara, underwent extensive marriage counseling to address marital strain caused by parenting demands and individual health concerns, ultimately strengthening their relationship.

Pop sensation Meghan Trainor has openly shared her journey through intensive marriage counseling , a crucial step taken to navigate the complexities of her relationship with actor Daryl Sabara . The couple, who share three young children, acknowledged that the demands of parenting had inadvertently caused their marital bond to be 'pushed to the side.

' Trainor, 32, revealed in a candid interview with Us Weekly that a series of arguments with her Spy Kids star husband, 33, prompted them to seek professional help through marriage counseling. The couple, married since 2018, are parents to sons Riley, five, and Barry, two, and welcomed daughter Mikey in January via surrogacy. Trainor, who is gearing up for the release of her seventh studio album, Toy With Me, on April 24, stated, 'I'm in heavy therapy. I was in marriage counseling while doing this album.' She expressed that they have since emerged from this challenging period stronger than ever, enthusiastically recommending marriage counseling to others. The singer elaborated on how the early years of parenthood, particularly with children aged one to five, can naturally shift focus away from the marital relationship, leading to feelings of disconnect and unexpected conflicts. 'We learned, one through five, your marriage gets pushed to the side, and then you're like: Why are we fighting? We're on the same team,' she explained. Their decision to enter counseling was solidified when they noticed even minor disagreements escalating. 'We started marriage counseling because we realized when we were even having little, tiny arguments,' Trainor continued. 'We were living in full different realities.' The disconnect was so pronounced that during their disputes, they would often find themselves remarking, 'Hey, we're not even fighting about the same thing.' To foster a healthier dynamic, Trainor and Sabara have implemented a new rule: they never go to bed without resolving any disagreements. She emphasized the paramount importance of communication, explaining that proactively addressing issues prevents resentment from building up, which she described as a significant relationship impediment. 'You just can't hold anything in because it builds resentment, and resentment is a relationship killer,' she advised. The outcome of their dedicated therapy has been a profound improvement in their marital health. Trainor happily reported, 'Now we can look at each other and read each other's minds. We never bicker anymore, and we're always there for each other on a different level.' This revelation follows Trainor's previous disclosures about the support she received from her husband and therapist during a tumultuous period of online criticism regarding her weight loss and her decision to use a surrogate. During an appearance on the Not Gonna Lie podcast, she shared the emotional toll of the hate she received for her physical changes, stating, 'I knew fully — because it was after all the hate I was already getting for changing, just for looking different because I took care of myself — so I was like, Oh, they hate me now. They ain't going to like this.' She described nights filled with tears and worry, particularly concerning her daughter's arrival. 'I want my daughter to come to this world and not everyone attack her for the way she got here,' Trainor expressed. Despite the challenges, she found solace in her support system. 'My team was with me, my therapist was with me, everyone was so supportive. My husband was like, Everyone can suck our ass.' The decision to use a surrogate for their third child was born out of significant health concerns. Trainor explained that she was experiencing health issues, bordering on an autoimmune disease, which made the surrogacy route the safest option. 'Heartbreaking, big decision making to do,' she shared. 'And I was struggling with my health and almost towards an autoimmune disease. So there's so many conversations back and forth. Then we were like, the safest way is to do it through a surrogate.' The singer's openness about her marriage counseling and personal struggles highlights a commitment to vulnerability and continuous growth within her family life





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Meghan Trainor Daryl Sabara Marriage Counseling Parenting Surrogacy

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