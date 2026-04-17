Meghan Trainor Sells LA Mansion Amid Tour Cancellation and Family Focus

Pop star Meghan Trainor has sold her expansive Los Angeles mansion for $6.835 million on the same day she announced the cancellation of her Get In Girl Tour. The move comes as Trainor prioritizes family life and undergoes intensive therapy to focus on her marriage.

Pop sensation Meghan Trainor has made significant personal and professional adjustments, culminating in the sale of her lavish Los Angeles mansion on the same day she announced the cancellation of her highly anticipated Get In Girl Tour. The All About That Bass singer, 32, swiftly concluded the sale of her expansive estate for $6,835,000. This quick transaction occurred mere days after the property was listed, according to reports from TMZ.

Trainor had initially acquired the luxurious residence in 2020 from rapper Doug Jordan for $6.6 million, indicating a modest profit from this rapid resale. The property itself is an impressive testament to opulent living, spanning approximately 14,164 square feet and situated on 1.09 acres. It features seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms, designed for both comfort and entertainment. The home's amenities are particularly noteworthy, including a spectacular pool complete with a waterslide, a dedicated recording studio, a mirror-lined gymnasium, and a full-sized basketball court. This move coincides with a period of intense personal reflection for the artist, who has also confirmed her decision to scrap the Get In Girl Tour to prioritize family life. These revelations follow her candid admission of undergoing intensive therapy to work on her marriage to husband Daryl Sabara. The recently sold modern dwelling greets visitors with a grand motor court and a striking main residence characterized by soaring ceilings and a bold, contemporary aesthetic. Inside, an impressive double staircase introduces the bright, open-plan living and dining areas, complemented by a chef's kitchen designed for seamless indoor-outdoor entertaining. The lower level of the house boasts a professional recording studio with its own separate entrance, catering to Trainor's musical pursuits. Upstairs, the residence offers five bedrooms, including a primary suite that features dual walk-in closets, a spa-inspired bathroom with double showers, and a private terrace perfect for enjoying the California lifestyle. The exterior of the property is a celebration of resort-style extravagance, featuring a pool and spa, a tennis court, a putting green, a fire pit, various lounge areas, and a covered dining space. Further enhancing its entertainment value, the property includes a full-scale arcade, complete with a violet-felt pool table, arcade games, and a pinball machine. The estate is situated in an exclusive neighborhood, with A-list neighbors such as Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, and Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez reportedly residing nearby. Adding to the property's storied past, it was previously owned by Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green and was even featured on Bravo's Flipping Out. During their ownership, the couple had the home renovated by Jeff Lewis and his team, a project reportedly budgeted at over $1.5 million, though the renovations were ultimately halted. Trainor had been scheduled to commence her Get In Girl Tour on June 12 in Michigan, with over 30 additional dates planned across North America. However, she took to Instagram to convey the news of the tour cancellation to her fans, stating that balancing a new album release, tour preparations, and the arrival of their new baby girl had become overwhelming. She expressed the need to focus on being present for her loved ones and apologized to her fans for any disappointment. The singer's decision underscores a profound commitment to her family and a need for a more grounded personal life amidst her successful career





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