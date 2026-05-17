Megyn Kelly Calls for Shaming of Demi Moore's Thin Appearance at Cannes Film Festival

Megyn Kelly has called for actress Demi Moore to be shamed for her ultra-slim frame following her 'shocking' appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. Kelly took particular offense to images of Moore with her arms outstretched, which showcased just how svelte the 63-year-old Hollywood starlet had gotten.

Megyn Kelly has called for actress Demi Moore to be shamed for her ultra-slim frame following her 'shocking' appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress turned heads while attending the red carpet for The Electric Kiss film on Tuesday as she stepped out in a strapless, sequin Jacquemus dress.

The peplum-inspired dress hugged The Substance actress' body, while exposing her bony shoulders and extremely skinny arms.

'She's shockingly thin,' Megyn Kelly commented on her show on Wednesday. 'She looks, truly, anorexic... She is skin and bones.

' Kelly took particular offense to images of Moore with her arms outstretched, which showcased just how svelte the 63-year-old Hollywood starlet had gotten. 'She looks like a Holocaust victim,' Kelly lamented. 'Forgive me, but I mean, it's just barely any muscle. 'This should not be celebrated,' she continued.

'I don't want to condemn her, because I think there's something she's dealing with, something emotionally, obviously, but we need to speak out and say no, no, no, no, that's not healthy, and it's not attractive. ' 'With all due respect, I think we actually need to shame it and say it's unattractive, because without that added layer of shaming it, you're not going to stop young girls from wanting to emulate it,' Kelly added





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Megyn Kelly Demi Moore Thin Appearance Shocking Holocaust Victim Add Layer Of Shaming Stop Young Girls From Wanting To Emulate Weight Loss Drugs Ozempic

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