Megyn Kelly Champions HRT, Debunking Menopause Stigma

Political commentator Megyn Kelly openly praises hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for easing menopausal symptoms, encouraging other women and sharing her positive experiences and improvements she experienced. She encourages women to embrace this treatment as a way to maintain quality of life.

Megyn Kelly , the 55-year-old political commentator, has openly and enthusiastically praised hormone replacement therapy ( HRT ) for its positive impact on her well-being during menopause, encouraging other women to embrace the treatment and discard any feelings of shame associated with aging. During a candid discussion with actor Josh Duhamel on her SiriusXM show, Kelly detailed the transformative effects of HRT on various aspects of her health.

She emphatically stated her personal satisfaction with the treatment, highlighting its ability to resolve a multitude of issues she previously attributed to other factors. Kelly emphasized that the therapy has not only addressed physical ailments but also significantly improved her overall vitality and quality of life. Her endorsement of HRT has sparked a wider conversation about menopause and its treatment options. Kelly's bold advocacy seeks to demystify the topic and provide awareness to those who could benefit from it, but may not be informed on what is available and how it could help them. \Kelly elaborated on her experiences, specifically noting improvements in dry eye symptoms, skin appearance, and a renewed sense of energy and vibrancy. She also pointed out the positive effects on cognitive function, noting the lessening of brain fog, a common symptom associated with hormonal changes. 'You feel better, you look better, your skin is better, you feel more vibrant, the brain fog is gone,' she said. Kelly acknowledged the stigma surrounding aging and the reluctance many women have in discussing menopause, but she urged a shift in perspective. 'There's no shame in getting older and having these things happen. And you saying, 'no, I refuse. I'm going down swinging,'' she concluded, promoting a proactive and empowering approach to managing menopausal symptoms. Duhamel responded with complimentary remarks, acknowledging Kelly's improved appearance and advocating her as a prime example of the positive results of HRT.\HRT is a primary treatment choice for alleviating menopausal symptoms, primarily by replenishing the declining levels of estrogen and progesterone during this stage of life. The treatment is accessible through various means, including tablets, patches, and gels. It is important to note, however, that HRT is not suitable for everyone. Women with a history of breast or ovarian cancer, blood clots, or untreated high blood pressure are generally advised against using it. Some women may also experience side effects or prefer non-hormonal alternatives. Kelly's candid endorsement has spurred a wave of personal accounts from other women who have benefited from HRT, shared across social media platforms like X, formerly Twitter. Many women have come forward to share their stories. One woman wrote, 'Without HRT, after menopause, my estrogen level went to ZERO. ZERO. I would have slowly died without estrogen.' Echoing this sentiment, others shared stories of how HRT pellets have given them their lives back, and how they have used it for many years to maintain their quality of life. Kelly's openness has brought light to the often-hidden topic of menopause and its associated symptoms, offering support and awareness for those undergoing these life changes. Kelly is married to novelist Douglas Brunt, and the pair share three children, sons Yates, 16, and Thatcher, 12, and daughter Yardley, 14. In the past, Kelly has credited IVF for helping her conceive all three of her kids





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Megyn Kelly HRT Menopause Hormone Replacement Therapy Aging Women's Health

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