Megyn Kelly Defends Russell Brand After Rape Conviction

Megyn Kelly praised Russell Brand following his UK rape conviction, citing late Charlie Kirk's support and claiming the case was a political witch hunt against Brand's Christian reformation.

Megyn Kelly launched a defiant defense of Russell Brand on Wednesday, directly challenging the recent UK legal verdict that found the actor guilty of multiple sexual offenses. During an episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the host expressed strong support for Brand while speaking with British comedian Samantha Pressdee. Kelly used the platform to question the validity of the court ruling and to highlight the views of her late friend, Charlie Kirk, who had previously supported Brand during the height of the controversy.

Kelly Cites Charlie Kirk's Support

Megyn Kelly invoked the name of the late conservative commentator Charlie Kirk to cast doubt on the judicial outcome. Kelly told Pressdee that she could not help but think of Kirk, who had interviewed Brand in the past. She asserted that Kirk correctly identified the nature of the story from the very beginning. Kelly described Kirk's perspective as having seen exactly what was happening to Brand throughout the legal proceedings.

Also read Kelly Brook Reveals Friends Were Victims of Russell Brand and Warned Women to Avoid Him

To support this claim, Kelly played video footage from the Student Action Summit held in Tampa, Florida, in August 2025. In the clip, Charlie Kirk addresses a large crowd about the allegations against Brand. He stated that the entire government was targeting the actor. Kirk told Brand directly that he was under attack by the UK government for what he described as completely fake issues.

Kirk further argued that Brand was the victim of a Satanic attack. He pointed to Brand's recent conversion to Christianity as evidence of this spiritual warfare. Kirk explained that in Hebrew, the word Satan translates to prosecutor or deceiver. He suggested that the accusations were part of a demonic effort to destroy Brand's reputation after his religious transformation.

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Contested Views on Consent and Conversion

Megyn Kelly echoed Kirk's sentiments during the broadcast. She claimed that there were demons out there attempting to frame Brand as one of them. Kelly instead portrayed Brand as a major star who was surrounded by fans who threw themselves at him. She argued that he never had to perform non-consensual sexual acts on women.

Kelly stated that Brand had hundreds, if not thousands, of options for consensual sex. She suggested that the legal system failed to account for this dynamic. She framed the situation as a double standard where Brand was being punished for behavior that was otherwise tolerated or even promoted in his past.

Host Kelly also praised Brand for his public conversion to Christianity in 2024. She listed his reformation as a positive factor, noting that he found God, changed his political outlook, and entered a loving relationship. Kelly mentioned that Brand had three children with his current partner. She claimed that progressives were resistant to this narrative of personal change.

Kelly described the new version of Brand as what critics found truly deplorable. She argued that the old version of the comedian was supported by many people. According to her, the public objection arose only after Brand's moral and political evolution. She dismissed the opposition to his reformation as a political witch hunt.

Pressdee's Testimony and Legal Context

British comedian Samantha Pressdee joined the conversation and agreed with Kelly's perspective. Pressdee maintained that she had a consensual romantic encounter with Russell Brand in 2006. Her testimony was used to bolster the argument that some interactions with Brand were mutually agreed upon. She emphasized the respectful nature of her past relationship with the actor.

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The defense efforts by Kelly and Pressdee came in the wake of a significant legal defeat for Brand. A UK court found Russell Brand guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. The conviction was the result of a lengthy investigation that began in 2023. The probe focused on alleged incidents that occurred between 2006 and 2013.

Brand was sentenced to more than a decade in prison on Monday. The specific term included ten and a half years of incarceration. The charges stemmed from a case involving a 21-year-old fan he met after a Hammersmith Apollo gig in 2009. The court found him guilty of raping this fan and committing three counts of sexual assault.

Brand's Previous Statements on the Case

Russell Brand had previously appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show in April to discuss the allegations. During that appearance, he framed his actions as immoral rather than criminal. He acknowledged sleeping with a 16-year-old when he was 30 years old. This relationship became public knowledge through an investigation by The Times of London and Britain's Channel 4 in 2023.

Brand admitted to the relationship but claimed he was a different person at the time. He described himself as a young and immature 30-year-old during that period. This statement was part of his broader strategy to address the legal charges. The publication of the investigation paved the way for the subsequent criminal case.

The Daily Mail approached Megyn Kelly for additional comment regarding the broadcast. Kelly's defense of Brand continues to draw attention to the polarized public reaction to the verdict. The host's reliance on Charlie Kirk's past statements highlights the ongoing debate over the legal and moral aspects of the case. The distinction between criminal guilt and moral judgment remains a central point of contention among observers.