Megyn Kelly Expands Podcast Empire with New True Crime and Legal Shows

Megyn Kelly's MK Media podcast network is expanding its true crime and legal coverage with three new shows featuring lawyers and former law enforcement professionals. The new shows will include in-depth analysis, live trial coverage, and expert commentary. This expansion builds on Kelly's experience as a former lawyer and her long history of covering legal and true crime stories.

Megyn Kelly is broadening her podcast offerings, with three new shows dedicated to true crime and legal analysis, as revealed to the Daily Mail. These additions to the MK Media podcast network represent a significant expansion of Kelly's coverage, building on her experience as a former lawyer and her long history of reporting on legal and true crime stories, dating back to her time at Fox News.

The new programming will feature a mix of legal professionals and former law enforcement personnel, bringing their expertise to bear on the biggest cases and legal stories in the news. The shows promise a blend of in-depth analysis, live trial coverage, expert commentary, and guest interviews, appealing to listeners interested in the intricacies of the legal system and compelling true crime narratives.

The goal is to provide unique and engaging coverage of significant legal developments and cases, with Kelly expressing excitement about expanding the legal coverage within the MK Media podcast network. Kelly emphasized that the new programs reflect her commitment to delivering in-depth legal analysis and true crime coverage, drawing upon her legal background and experience covering these topics for many years.

The new programs are scheduled to launch soon, with more information expected to be released as the launch dates draw near. The flagship program, titled 'MK True Crime Show,' is set to be a two-day-a-week cornerstone of the new lineup. It will feature a team of hosts including former Assistant District Attorney Phil Holloway, Atlanta defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant, and Florida attorney Dave Aronberg.

This team will provide listeners with the latest legal and true crime news, offering live trial coverage and interviews with key figures within the legal and criminal justice fields. The show will delve into the most significant cases across the country, providing in-depth looks at the investigations, trials, and legal strategies involved. The involvement of seasoned legal professionals like Holloway, Merchant, and Aronberg ensures a high level of expertise and insight for the audience.

The program's content will include in-depth looks at the country's biggest cases and interviews with newsmakers. The show aims to deliver timely and informative content, providing listeners with comprehensive coverage of complex legal matters. Additional contributors and content are also expected to be announced soon.

In addition to the 'MK True Crime Show', two other programs will join the network's offerings. 'In The Well, with Mark Geragos and Matt Murphy' will provide a deep dive into significant cases, featuring the former defense lawyer and prosecutor, who once faced each other in California courts, but now collaborate to deliver in-depth analysis. The program will involve constant expert analysis and guest interviews to break down complex legal matters, offering a view into the courtroom environment.

'Positively Legal, with Mark Eiglarsh and Jonna Spilbor' will be hosted by two accomplished lawyers and cable news veterans who will focus on the most interesting legal cases. Both have previously appeared as guests on Kelly's 'Kelly's Court' segment. The duo will offer their perspectives on legal cases with a blend of candor, humor and personality. This diverse approach aims to entertain and inform listeners, delivering a combination of legal analysis and engaging storytelling.

This expanded focus on legal content is a move that allows Kelly to leverage her legal experience and tap into the growing interest in true crime and legal affairs, solidifying the MK Media podcast network's place in the media landscape. The new programs underscore Kelly's ability to attract seasoned legal professionals and create a dynamic platform for discussing the important issues.





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Megyn Kelly Podcast True Crime Legal MK Media Mark Geragos Ashleigh Merchant Dave Aronberg

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Darkness into Light returns to Ormeau Park this MayThousands will gather for Darkness into Light 2026 as Annette Kelly is announced as ambassador

Read more »

TotalEnergies Expands Congo Footprint With New Moho Oil DiscoveryTotalEnergies has announced a new hydrocarbon discovery offshore the Republic of the Congo that it plans to develop through a tie-back to its existing Moho facilities.

Read more »

Doctor warns popular food 'worse than smoking' as leading cause of early deathDr Chris van Tulleken spoke about the issue on a podcast

Read more »

When the IBM PC and shoulder pads were big, Japan led the chip industry. It's trying to get back there now: Local hero Rapidus is on track to begin production of 2nm semis next year, as TSMC expands its Japanese foothold

Read more »

Zenith Expands Chronomaster Sport Line with New Material and Movement Focused ModelsZenith introduces new Chronomaster Sport models for 2026, including a Skeleton version with a visible movement and a two-tone model with a mother-of-pearl dial. Both models maintain the existing 41mm case, ceramic bezel, and water resistance, and are powered by the El Primero 3600 movement.

Read more »

Liverpool's Wyld Sauna Expands with New Features and Wellness ProgramsWyld sauna in Liverpool unveils summer expansion plans, introducing new floating saunas, accessibility improvements, a cafe, and a wellness program. The expansion includes a new 16-person sauna, enhanced facilities like outdoor showers and toilets, and 'Wellness on Water' initiatives offering movement and mindfulness sessions.

Read more »