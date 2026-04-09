Megyn Kelly's Fitness Secrets: Diet, Exercise, and a Changing Approach to Wellness

Megyn Kelly, at 55, shares her wellness secrets, including her diet and exercise routine. The political commentator's approach to fitness has evolved, incorporating a Mediterranean diet, regular workouts, and the benefits of a sauna. She emphasizes moderation and balance in her lifestyle.

At 55, Megyn Kelly is thriving, and her rigorous diet and exercise routine offers insight into her vitality. Following her public discussion about the benefits of hormone replacement therapy ( HRT ) for managing menopause and enhancing her well-being, Kelly shared her secrets for maintaining her energy and physique with the Daily Mail.

A mother of three, Kelly prioritizes her physical health through careful attention to both nutrition and fitness, although her approach to exercise has noticeably changed over time. She previously stated she works out with a trainer twice a week for 45 minutes to stay committed to it, and on top of that, she adds one to two additional workouts on her own. She tends to choose walking or the elliptical over intense cardio. She also embraces the sauna, which she enjoys at least four times a week. Research supports the sauna's benefits for pain relief, blood pressure reduction, and mood enhancement. \Kelly's diet primarily revolves around a Mediterranean style, emphasizing fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, fish, and olive oil. Her typical breakfast includes two to three eggs with sourdough toast and avocado or fruit. For both lunch and dinner, she favors lean protein accompanied by vegetables. Snacks are typically nuts, avoiding seed oils. Her go-to treat for late-night cravings is ice cream, particularly Häagen-Dazs caramel cone, but she emphasizes moderation. During her time on Megyn Kelly Today from 2017 to 2018, Kelly was not always enthusiastic about exercise. However, her relationship with fitness has evolved significantly over the past decade. In her 2016 autobiography, Settle for More, she discussed giving up on the gym after having her three children. She has since found new motivation and methods to incorporate exercise into her routine. \In recent years, Kelly's perspective on exercise has shifted. In May 2023, she expressed her enthusiasm for The Class, a digital workout method incorporating bodyweight exercises. Speaking with fitness trainer Jillian Michaels on her show, she highlighted the positive impact of this new method. Reflecting on her earlier reluctance to work out, she cited the demands of motherhood and a full-time job. In the 2010s, Kelly was an advocate for the F-Factor diet which focuses on high-fiber foods. Detailing the results, she added It is transforming my body. I'm starting to look good. I'm starting to see some muscle definition. In October 2025, Kelly revealed that she works out twice a week with a personal trainer for 45 minutes. Addressing audiences at a Turning Point USA event, she explained that in those private classes, she lifts 'light weights.' 'That's it,' she said. 'I do walk a lot, like I do some aerobic activity, but I'm telling you, you really don't have to do much more than that. 'And I don't really have a ton of time to do much more than that.' Kelly's relationship with food and nutrition has also evolved. During an episode of the Today show in January 2018, she opened up about her family's struggle with weight gain. 'My entire family has been overweight or obese,' she said. 'My nana, my mom, my sister and my brother.' Kelly herself battled with body image issues as a teenager. She recalled how she was once shamed by cruel bullies, which led her to seek out weight loss pills and restrict her intake of food to just 500 calories a day. 'I was thin and so unhappy,' she said. 'As an adult, I have gotten healthier in my approach to eating but like every woman I know, still wrestle with body image and still cringe when I hear a person attacked for his or her weigh





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