Megyn Kelly Shares Her Secrets to Vitality: Diet, Exercise, and a Changing Approach

Political commentator Megyn Kelly details her fitness and dietary routines, highlighting her evolving relationship with exercise and nutrition as she navigates menopause and maintains her energy and physique at 55. She shares her workout frequency, dietary preferences, and her past struggles with body image, providing insight into her current lifestyle.

At 55, Megyn Kelly is thriving, and a peek into her lifestyle explains why. Just days after discussing how hormone replacement therapy (HRT) has rejuvenated her through menopause, she shared with the Daily Mail the other elements contributing to her vibrant energy and physical well-being. Kelly, a mother of three, credits both nutrition and fitness, though her approach to exercise has markedly changed over the years.

She states she works with a trainer twice a week for 45 minutes, acknowledging this commitment is key to her routine. Alongside personal training, Kelly incorporates solo workouts, usually one to two sessions independently. She generally avoids intense cardio, opting for walking or using an elliptical machine. In addition to her exercise regimen, Kelly is a regular sauna user, enjoying it at least four times a week. Research supports the sauna's benefits, including pain relief, blood pressure reduction, and mood enhancement. \Kelly's dietary habits are primarily based on the Mediterranean diet, incorporating fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, fish, and olive oil. Her typical breakfast consists of two to three eggs with sourdough toast and avocado or fruit. Lunch and dinner usually involve lean protein and vegetables. For snacks, she prefers nuts without seed oils. When cravings strike, ice cream is her go-to indulgence, particularly Häagen-Dazs caramel cone, enjoyed in moderation. On her former show, Megyn Kelly Today, Kelly sometimes expressed a reluctance towards exercise. In 2018, she demonstrated high-intensity interval training (HIIT) moves. Her approach to exercise has transformed over the last decade. In her 2016 autobiography, Settle for More, Kelly mentioned she stopped going to the gym after having her three children. During her time on the Today show, she often joked about not exercising, though she would happily participate in workout demonstrations on camera. In 2018, she said, 'It's not completely true that I hate working out… but I'm tired. I have three kids and a full-time job, and I don't want to anymore.'\Her perspective on exercise has evolved significantly in recent years. In May 2023, she expressed her appreciation for The Class, a digital workout method focused on bodyweight exercises to help regulate the mind. In a conversation with fitness trainer Jillian Michaels, she mentioned how the workout routine has impacted her life. She also shared the reasons why she was initially hesitant to exercise, citing her busy schedule as the main cause. In the 2010s, Kelly was an advocate of the F-Factor diet, which prioritized high-fiber foods. Detailing the results, she added, 'It is transforming my body. I'm starting to look good. I'm starting to see some muscle definition.' In October 2025, Kelly revealed that she works out twice a week with a personal trainer for 45 minutes, lifting light weights. She adds that she also incorporates walking and other aerobic activities, but doesn't feel the need to do much more due to time constraints. Kelly's relationship with food and nutrition has also evolved, as she addressed her family's struggle with weight gain in a 2018 episode of the Today show. She shared her own challenges with body image, including being shamed by bullies as a teenager, which led to restrictive dieting and the use of weight loss pills. As an adult, she has developed a healthier approach to eating, but still understands the body image issues many women face





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