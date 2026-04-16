Megyn Kelly Slams 'Sick' Euphoria Creator and 'Infancy Sexualizing' Scenes Featuring Sydney Sweeney

Megyn Kelly strongly criticizes Euphoria's creator, Sam Levinson, and controversial scenes in the new season, particularly those involving Sydney Sweeney dressed as a baby and a dog. Kelly labels the content "infancy sexualizing" and questions the creator's motives.

Megyn Kelly has voiced strong disapproval regarding controversial scenes featuring Sydney Sweeney in the latest season of the HBO series Euphoria . Kelly specifically targeted a clip from the show's third season trailer where Sweeney's character, Cassie Howard, appears dressed as a baby in a sexually suggestive pose. On her show, The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly discussed this scene with the hosts of the Ruthless podcast, unequivocally stating, 'The truth is - this is sexualizing infancy. That's what this is.' She presented an image of Sweeney in the controversial costume and further criticized viewers who defended the content, suggesting it represented a 'pretty common kink.' Kelly did not shy away from condemning Euphoria 's creator, Sam Levinson , labeling him as 'sick.'

Kelly expressed shock that Sweeney would agree to participate in such sexually explicit content, also referencing another scene in the season's premiere episode where Cassie is depicted dressed as a dog and exhibiting canine behavior for her romantic partner, Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi. The talk show host directed significant criticism towards Levinson, alluding to reports that some actresses on the show felt uncomfortable with the extensive nudity. Kelly argued that these scenes exemplified 'Hollywood not understanding at all where the line is,' asserting that most 'normal people,' including Sweeney's own fans, would find the depiction of her as a baby alarming. The Ruthless podcast hosts concurred with Kelly's assessment, with one speculating that Levinson might be exploring 'sick fetishes' through the production of Euphoria.

While Megyn Kelly admitted she had not personally watched Euphoria, she speculated that the provocative scenes might be a commentary on OnlyFans and the broader culture of pornography, given Cassie's character arc involves exploring a career as an OnlyFans model. This is not the first time Kelly has addressed Sydney Sweeney's public image. She previously defended Sweeney amidst criticism over an American Eagle advertisement where the actress discussed her 'good genes.' However, Kelly's stance shifted when Sweeney wore a sheer silver gown to a red carpet event, which Kelly publicly disapproved of, citing the visible nipples. At the time, Kelly offered a degree of leniency, suggesting Sweeney might have been pressured into wearing the revealing attire. Earlier, Kelly had also made critical remarks about Sweeney's presence at Jeff Bezos' wedding, making disparaging comments about her physique and implying her popularity stemmed from her 'enormous breasts.' Kelly's recent criticism of Euphoria positions her as one of many public figures who have voiced objections to the show's increasingly graphic and controversial content, particularly concerning the sexualization of its young female characters.





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