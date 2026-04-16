Megyn Kelly Slams Sydney Sweeney's 'Baby' Scene in Euphoria Season 3 as 'Sexualizing Infancy'

Megyn Kelly criticizes Sydney Sweeney's controversial depiction as a baby in Euphoria Season 3, calling it 'sexualizing infancy' and attacking the show's creator, Sam Levinson. Kelly also discusses past controversies involving Sweeney's fashion choices and public appearances, questioning Hollywood's boundaries.

Megyn Kelly has sharply criticized actress Sydney Sweeney following the release of controversial imagery from the third season of the HBO series Euphoria . The controversial clip in question features Sweeney's character, Cassie Howard, depicted in a sexually compromising pose while dressed as an infant. Kelly, speaking on her show The Megyn Kelly Show alongside hosts of the Ruthless podcast, unequivocally condemned the scene, stating, 'The truth is – this is sexualizing infancy.

That's what this is.' She presented an image of Sweeney in a baby costume in what Kelly described as a 'spread eagle' position on a couch. Kelly dismissed defenses of the scene as merely representing a 'pretty common kink' and went as far as to label Euphoria's creator, Sam Levinson, as 'sick.' Kelly expressed her astonishment that Sweeney would agree to participate in such sexually explicit content, further referencing another scene from the season's debut episode where Sweeney's character is shown dressed as a dog and barking at her romantic partner, Nate Jacobs, portrayed by Jacob Elordi. Kelly placed significant blame on Sam Levinson, the show's creator, for the direction the series has taken. She alluded to reports suggesting that some actresses on Euphoria had expressed discomfort with the level of nudity required for their roles. Kelly asserted that Levinson was responsible for 'injecting nudity' into scenes, thereby forcing actresses to disrobe. She theorized that the actresses tolerate this excessive nudity in pursuit of stardom, but acknowledged that some accounts of their discomfort have surfaced in the press. Kelly's critique of Levinson was harsh, describing him as 'at a minimum a jerk, and more than likely – a problem.' She argued that these provocative scenes exemplify 'Hollywood not understanding at all where the line is,' and contended that most 'normal people,' including Sweeney's fanbase, would be repulsed by the depiction of her dressed as a baby. The co-hosts of the Ruthless podcast concurred with Kelly's assessment, with one host speculating that Levinson might be exploring a 'sick fetish' through the production of Euphoria. Kelly admitted she had not personally watched the show but posited that these controversial scenes might be a commentary on OnlyFans and the broader pornographic culture, given that Sweeney's character is shown pursuing a career as an OnlyFans model in the series. This is not the first time Megyn Kelly has voiced strong opinions regarding Sydney Sweeney's public persona or career choices. While she previously defended Sweeney amidst controversy surrounding an American Eagle advertisement where the actress discussed her 'good jeans/genes,' Kelly has also been critical. In October, Kelly disapproved of a see-through silver gown Sweeney wore on the red carpet, stating, 'I object to this. I disapprove of the dress she wore because it's completely see-through. You can see her entire nipples.' At the time, Kelly did offer Sweeney some leniency, suggesting the actress might have been pressured into wearing the revealing attire. Earlier, in July, Kelly made headlines for her commentary on Sweeney's presence at Jeff Bezos' wedding to Lauren Sanchez. Kelly questioned Sweeney's inclusion, launching into a dismissive remark: 'Sydney Sweeney’s the new toast of the town out there because she’s got these enormous breasts that everybody’s obsessed with.' Kelly's outspoken criticisms of Sweeney highlight a recurring theme of scrutiny over the actress's image and the provocative content she has been associated with





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